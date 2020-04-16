Film Review: Once Upon a Time in the West

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Once Upon a Time in the West

On Netflix, Amazon Prime et al.

(PG-13)

Grade: A

Sergio Leone is the Italian master chef who served up Spaghetti Westerns.

And in all my years at bistro bijous I’ve never tasted anything better – and only rarely, have I enjoyed something as good.

Leone learned his craft one reel at a time.

He started with raw genius and matured to two masterpieces.

The world took notice when 35-year-old Leone and 34-year-old Clint Eastwood teamed up for The Man with No Name Trilogy: “Fistful of Dollars,” “For a Few Dollars More” and “The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly.”

Eastwood, of course, was “the good.”

The seeds of brilliance were present, although full mastery had to wait.

In 1968 came “Once Upon a Time in the West,” then a forgettable sequel, “Duck You Sucker,” and then his magnificent, but underappreciated, “Once Upon a Time in America.”