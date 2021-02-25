Film Review: Nomadland

Frances McDormand’s genuineness powers “Nomadland.”

These “transient seniors” live marginal lives in van parks and transient spaces across rural America.

Journalist Jessica Bruder wrote about some these nomads in her 2018 book, “Nomadland,” which profiled people in vans and RVs whose wheels were their only home. Some had lost everything in the recession of 2008. Their homes gone, they started driving – destination to be determined later.

Some were perpetually traveling, others found long-term communities.

A few of the people central to Bruder’s book are featured in the movie.

But Director Chloe Zhao traveled the country looking for more people on the margin to encourage them to tell their stories and wove her own script around them. Many didn’t know who McDormand was, and, frankly, didn’t care.

Zhao’s advance crew would find people, shoot footage and take it back to Zhao who would then craft the next week’s shoot around the discoveries.

What holds this precarious adventure together, of course, is McDormand, who plays a woman who started over from zero at 61.