Film Review: My Octopus Teacher

My Octopus Teacher
On Netflix
Grade: A-
In 1845, Thoreau sought to reclaim his spiritual life by living simply and quietly at Walden Pond.
In 2010, Craig Foster sought nature’s friendship to revitalize his spirit, this time by diving beneath the water, rather than by sitting on its shore.
“Walden’s” words seem the poetic way to frame Foster’s story, even though he himself never mentions the New England transcendentalist.
Foster, a 40-year-old South African filmmaker, was living a life of quiet desperation. He felt he was ploughing his soul into the soil. He realized that by killing time he was killing eternity.
“I went through two years of absolute hell,” narrates Foster in the Oscar-winning documentary, “My Octopus Teacher.” “I’d been working so hard for so long that I just wore myself out. I was getting sick from all the pressure. I couldn’t be a good father to my son. I had to have a radical change.”
And so, Foster quit his job and returned to the coastal waters of South Africa, near Cape Town, where he grew up swimming in pools of kelp.
Foster spent every day free diving in kelp forests, amidst plants and creatures. He sought to discover life beneath the sea, and in so doing, to rediscover himself.
Wanting to be as vulnerable as the sea life, he wore only shorts and swim fins. He added goggles and a short snorkel, but carried no oxygen.
“I wanted to be more like an amphibious animal. Instinctively, I knew not to wear a wet suit. It helps tremendously to have no barrier to that environment.”
A year into his diving he discovered a secret garden, a pristine forest of kelp.
In that protected oasis, he spotted a curious octopus, camouflaged under shells. This was not a deadly predator like the Giant Squid in Disney’s “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea,” which frightened 8-year-old Brent in 1954.
Rather this gentle creature could be held in the palms of our hands.
Her scientific name was Octopus Vulgaris, but she’s far more sweet than vulgar. She reaches out her eight arms and three hearts in friendship.
“And then it just happened,” he recalls. “I put my hand out a tiny bit...”
Narration stops. The octopus reach out her tentative tentacles to touch Foster’s arm. He responds gently, rubbing the tentacles with his thumb.
Foster had won the trust of his cephalpodic friend by swimming respectfully beside her, day after day.
“She’d see a big movement and start to be afraid, then she’d look and say ‘Oh it’s him’ and she’d come out and be very curious.”
An unlikely friendship was born, limited only by his lack of gills.
“At some point I’m gonna have to breathe. So, I very gently pry off the suckers without disturbing her so that I can go up and take a breath.”
The trust was so deep, sometimes the octopus would ride piggyback on his arm to the surface and back. The octopus even alighted on his chest, an 8-armed hug.
But Foster soon learns that this is not a peaceable kingdom.
A shiver of pyjama sharks prowls the forest, hoping to sniff out octopi from beneath rocks. The attacks are quick and deadly.
Inevitably, a shark spots our heroine and bites off an arm. Somehow, she manages to crawl back into her hiding place.
The wounded octopus has lost energy, but miraculously, she regrows her lost arm.
A second attack follows.
She outwits the shark again by cleverly riding on its back, then jumping onto a rock island. It’s the stuff of Pixar, except this is documentary footage.
Foster wants to help, but he knows not to interfere “with the natural plan.”
His restraint leads to the saddest of endings, one that leaves Thoreau behind and transports us, metaphorically, to the radiant barnyard of E.B. White.
The octopus spends her last breath giving birth to a clutch of eggs. One life ends so that more may begin. Unsentimental, the pyjama shark visits the maternity ward, and carries mom away. Circle of life.
“My Octopus Teacher,” which won the Oscar for Best Documentary, is lovely family film, full of teaching moments. Put your eight arms around your kids or grandkids and curl up.
The kids will focus on the touching friendship, told with breathtaking underwater cinematography.
Mom and dad, however, may be more contemplative, wondering if their lives are being fritted away by detail – and dreaming of escaping to a quiet spot to recapture eternity.