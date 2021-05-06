Film Review: My Octopus Teacher

Wanting to be as vulnerable as the sea life, he wore only shorts and swim fins. He added goggles and a short snorkel, but carried no oxygen.

“I wanted to be more like an amphibious animal. Instinctively, I knew not to wear a wet suit. It helps tremendously to have no barrier to that environment.”

A year into his diving he discovered a secret garden, a pristine forest of kelp.

In that protected oasis, he spotted a curious octopus, camouflaged under shells. This was not a deadly predator like the Giant Squid in Disney’s “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea,” which frightened 8-year-old Brent in 1954.

Rather this gentle creature could be held in the palms of our hands.

Her scientific name was Octopus Vulgaris, but she’s far more sweet than vulgar. She reaches out her eight arms and three hearts in friendship.

“And then it just happened,” he recalls. “I put my hand out a tiny bit...”

Narration stops. The octopus reach out her tentative tentacles to touch Foster’s arm. He responds gently, rubbing the tentacles with his thumb.

Foster had won the trust of his cephalpodic friend by swimming respectfully beside her, day after day.