Film Review: Music

Music
At the Myrna Loy
(PG-13)
Grade: D
Rarely has the Myrna Loy booked a more controversial film than “Music,” Sia’s musical about an apparently autistic girl.
The fury around the film is so tumultuous that Sia apologized to the autistic community and promised to cut out certain scenes – although I believe they are still in this print.
A petition to get the film canceled drew 17,000 signatures.
Meanwhile, the Golden Globes nominated “Music” for Best Musical and Best Actress (Kate Hudson).
So, which is it? One of the year’s best films or a candidate for a Razzie?
I’m joining the critics who call this film “tone deaf” about autism, but I found moments of love and sweetness inside, nonetheless.
Let’s back up.
Slowly, we are learning to accept and embrace people on the autism spectrum. One organization describes autism as “a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication.”
That wide continuum is one of the concerns within the community – a worry that art may stereotype a very complex condition. Autism can be imperceptible or obvious, including some who are brilliant and some who struggle. To generalize is to oversimplify.
When moviegoers think of autism, they think, of course, of “Rain Man.” Dustin Hoffman won an Oscar for his portrayal of Raymond, an autistic savant with a brilliant memory.
The legacy of that film in the autistic community is complex.
“Rain Man” is credited with raising awareness and showcasing an appealing symbol of an autistic individual. Donations to organizations devoted to autism soared.
But “Rain Man” was also strongly criticized for stereotyping autistic individuals and for not casting an autistic actor in the lead role.
Sia fell into the same trap.
Sia picked a close friend and dancing video partner, Maddie Ziegler, for the role.
Maddie relies heavily on exaggerated facial expressions and arm gestures, that have been widely condemned as a “caricature of autistic face and body language.”
I cringed at the wildly psychedelic dance numbers. At the time I could only think of multi-colored Popsicles coming to life and dancing.
“She gapes, her eyes wide and unfocused, as the choreography leads her through a cruel approximation of twitches and whoops,” said one critic.
“A pink-coated fantasy musical number that plays like Cirque du Soleil doing a commercial for Pepto-Bismol,” wrote another.
Awful, folks, just awful.
When the dancing blessedly ends, the film calms down and has some tender moments. Kate Hudson plays Zu, a recovering addict who is called home when her mom dies. She’s the only one left to care for her autistic sister, Music.
The mom had set up a routine for Music that included walking to the library under the guidance of young people, angels really, who hide and hover, but never interrupt her journey. Those two unselfish friends are rather dear, actually.
Music, too, is lovable. In quiet moments, she has a childlike innocence.
But Music never shows much love for her sister, Zu, so there’s no relationship to power the film.
Instead, the story diverts to Zu’s own struggles with drugs, money and self-esteem – including a love story with the next-door neighbor.
With A-listers Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr. and Hector Elizondo aboard, there are some moving ensemble scenes.
The autistic girl, named Music, portrays one very narrow type of autistic child, a barely-verbal girl that throws scary tantrums when she’s upset. That’s when her caretakers tackle her and hold her until she calms down – which are the scenes that were condemned as both dangerous and misleading.
But there are moments when Music touches us as she fearlessly navigates her unconventional world, taking pride in finding a library book, for example.
Hudson’s transformation from addict to caring big sister also has its tender moments.
But just when our hearts are touched, Sia inserts another surreal dance scene.
Some Sia fans say the music isn’t bad, but I couldn’t separate the music from its context.
Let’s end on the positive here. I’ve known and loved autistic people in all my worlds – in my classroom and in my family tree. Sometimes I knew of their challenges, but sometimes I was surprised when told. Sometimes they blended in, sometimes they stood out. Sometimes I taught them, sometimes they taught me.
Just like all the other people I know. As the poster says, when you’ve met one autistic person, you’ve met one autistic person.
I would love to hear a specialist dissect this film, including the way Music was portrayed, the way she was treated and the wider topic of the progress towards acceptance and integration.
My sense is there’s been cultural headway. But Sia’s project, undoubtedly paved with good intentions, didn’t help the cause.