Film Review: Music

But there are moments when Music touches us as she fearlessly navigates her unconventional world, taking pride in finding a library book, for example.

Hudson’s transformation from addict to caring big sister also has its tender moments.

But just when our hearts are touched, Sia inserts another surreal dance scene.

Some Sia fans say the music isn’t bad, but I couldn’t separate the music from its context.

Let’s end on the positive here. I’ve known and loved autistic people in all my worlds – in my classroom and in my family tree. Sometimes I knew of their challenges, but sometimes I was surprised when told. Sometimes they blended in, sometimes they stood out. Sometimes I taught them, sometimes they taught me.

Just like all the other people I know. As the poster says, when you’ve met one autistic person, you’ve met one autistic person.

I would love to hear a specialist dissect this film, including the way Music was portrayed, the way she was treated and the wider topic of the progress towards acceptance and integration.

My sense is there’s been cultural headway. But Sia’s project, undoubtedly paved with good intentions, didn’t help the cause.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0