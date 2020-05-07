Film Review: Mulholland Drive

First of all, no one knows what “Mulholland Drive” is about. It’s praised as an open-ended, surreal journey which seems to go nowhere and everywhere. The online magazine “Salon” made the most noble attempt to unravel its mysteries in a fascinating article called “Everything you were afraid to ask about ‘Mulholland Drive.’”

After a few hundred words of dumbfounding conjecture, the article moves to FAQ, which starts with “What the F*** is going on in this movie?” The article amuses me, but I don’t believe the writers have deciphered Lynch’s code any better than anyone else. But they try hard!

A smirking Lynch inserts MacGuffins everywhere, just to tease and befuddle us.

So, now that I have you intrigued or at least curious, let’s hop into my first car, a 1957 black and white Ford, and head down Mulholland Drive, a road in the eastern Santa Monica mountains of Southern Cal.

A woman is in the back seat of a car which stops suddenly. Men pull a gun and order her to get out. Just as she steps out, another car smashes into them all. Our mysterious lady, the only survivor, staggers down a hill, and hides in a vacated apartment. She has a concussion that has wiped out her memory. She does not know who she is. She names herself Rita.