Film Review: Moonrise Kingdom

Moonrise Kingdom
On Amazon Prime, et al.
(PG-13)
Grade: A
Sam and Suzy, two savvy but quirky 12-year-olds, are plotting to run away from home and get married.
Sam, a spectacled orphan living in a foster home, cuts a hole in his scout tent and heads for the rendezvous point.
Suzy, watching with binoculars out her bedroom window, spots her beloved. She packs her yellow Samsonite suitcase, and sets forth.
Eventually, Sam and Suzy set up camp in a tent, on a beach cove they call Moonrise Kingdom.
Suzy’s parents -- Bill Murray and Frances McDormand -- are frantic, of course. The local cop -- Bruce Willis -- starts investigating. The local Khaki Scout troop, headed by Edward Norton, joins the search for Sam -- one of their troop.
“I’m deputizing the little guy, the skinny one and the guy with the patch on his eye,” says Willis.
Completing the search party is an officious official from the state, who identifies herself simply as “Social Services,” played by yet another actress from the A list, Tilda Swinton.
Sam will defend the honor of his betrothed at any cost: “Do not cross this stick,” he says, as the Scout posse approacheth.
The only party that does not seem to care if Suzy and Sam are found or not, is Mr. Billingsley, the head of the Foster Home where Sam lives. Billingsley simply writes Sam a heartless note saying Sam’s not welcome back.
That means Social Services will send Sam to a “juvenile refuge” of the kind found in the darkest pages of Charles Dickens. Unless, of course, a lonely cop makes room for a boarder.
How hard can this pre-teen treasure hunt be? They live on New Penzance, a tiny island where a sneeze on one shore, awakens sleepers on the other side.
Nobody in “Moonrise Kingdom,” released in 2012, seems to smile -- not the parents, not the cop, not the scouts, not Social Services -- and most certainly not Sam and Suzy whose love is deadly serious. May lightning strike any condescending adult who thinks otherwise.
And lightning does strike, during the biggest storm the island has ever known.
But despite all the earnestness and seriousness emanating from every character, I was smiling from the first daring escape to the inevitable capture to the last exhilarating rush to the altar. Cue Mendelssohn.
Director/writer Wes Anderson clearly loves these kids, and respects their right to forge their own trail through life’s jungle. Through Suzy’s binoculars we discover that these church-going adults might have some stuff going on that’s not in the New Testament -- or at least shouldn’t be.
Family films seldom respect the intelligence and maturity of young adults. Such condescending scripts tend to think young brains want silliness and potty humor. Sure, they’ll laugh, but then they’re bored.
But writers who understand young people know otherwise. Take Judy Blume, for example. After delighting prudish parents with “Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing,” Blume left the wading pool for deeper waters that discovered that girls wear training bras and boys hide issues of Playboy under their beds.
Shocking, I know.
In the spirit of Blume, Anderson explores adolescence without Disney’s rose-tinted-spectacles.
I should probably ease the fears of easily shocked parents by noting the most “revealing” scene involves Suzy running around on the beach in cotton underwear less revealing than Chrissie.
Evert’s most daring Wimbledon outfit (translation: not very).
In that attire, they share their first kiss, during which Suzy notices something unusual about Sam. End of PG-13. Back to PG-12.
Like Robert Altman, Anderson’s films are ensemble collaborations where the actors are treated as co-creators, or co-conspirators in the satirical spirit of Altman and Anderson. Such a warm and welcoming project entices actors who usually command $15 million to work for food and plane tickets.
I’m guessing they had a very good time on the set, a collegial spirit that fills every frame.
In the end a storm envelops New Penzance, after which we’re told the quality of the crops was extraordinary.
We can rest assured that after surviving this ordeal, the quality of the post-teen lives of Suzy and Sam will Blume just as brightly.
