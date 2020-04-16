Film Review: Moonrise Kingdom

The only party that does not seem to care if Suzy and Sam are found or not, is Mr. Billingsley, the head of the Foster Home where Sam lives. Billingsley simply writes Sam a heartless note saying Sam’s not welcome back.

That means Social Services will send Sam to a “juvenile refuge” of the kind found in the darkest pages of Charles Dickens. Unless, of course, a lonely cop makes room for a boarder.

How hard can this pre-teen treasure hunt be? They live on New Penzance, a tiny island where a sneeze on one shore, awakens sleepers on the other side.

Nobody in “Moonrise Kingdom,” released in 2012, seems to smile -- not the parents, not the cop, not the scouts, not Social Services -- and most certainly not Sam and Suzy whose love is deadly serious. May lightning strike any condescending adult who thinks otherwise.

And lightning does strike, during the biggest storm the island has ever known.

But despite all the earnestness and seriousness emanating from every character, I was smiling from the first daring escape to the inevitable capture to the last exhilarating rush to the altar. Cue Mendelssohn.