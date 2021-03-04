Film Review: Minari

The Ozarks are heavenly, and the cinematography captures the beauty through Jacob’s eyes. Director Lee Isaac Chung is a disciple of Terrence Mallick, and the landscape is captured romantically as if we stepped into “Days of Heaven.”

But breathtaking landscapes will not soothe a worried mom.

David’s birth defect hangs over her every thought.

From the first moment we meet Monica, she’s frightened and bitter. We suspect she’s a city girl who did not sign up for a farm life. She’s tough, but at one point she whispers to Jacob: “This will not end well. I can’t believe I’ve lost faith in you.”

Fights erupt, and we can see stress fractures in their once-strong marriage. Monica believes her husband is sacrificing their family at the altar of his impossible dream. The kids are scared. They write “Don’t fight” on a paper airplane and sail it towards their quarreling parents.

How will they start the farm without money? He says he’ll borrow from a bank.

How will they reach a hospital if their boy needs help? He simply hopes that won’t be needed.