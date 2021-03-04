Film Review: Minari

Minari
At The Myrna Loy
(PG-13)
Grade: A-
“Minari” is an uncompromisingly honest tale of an immigrant family’s long and winding road from Korea, to California and, finally, to the Ozarks of Arkansas in the 1980s.
The tale moves with the patient pace of a labor-of-love intent on capturing the nuances of immigrant life. To deepen the honesty, the family speaks Korean at home, but English in town.
Restless Marvel moviegoers may fidget, but indie lovers will settle in for a treat.
We begin as a two cars drive down a dirt road in Arkansas toward a small trailer that sits on a small tract of land. The two kids, Anne, 11, and David, 7, pile out of the car to go explore.
Their mom, Monica, just stands and stares: “This is not what you promised!”
She’s in disbelief that her husband Jacob has brought them here to live, without a viable plan for income or survival – and with a young son who has a heart defect.
She steps inside the creaky trailer and shakes her head. “It just gets worse and worse.”
“Oh, but it gets better,” says Jacob, inviting his wife to come out and stand in the field.
The Ozarks are heavenly, and the cinematography captures the beauty through Jacob’s eyes. Director Lee Isaac Chung is a disciple of Terrence Mallick, and the landscape is captured romantically as if we stepped into “Days of Heaven.”
But breathtaking landscapes will not soothe a worried mom.
David’s birth defect hangs over her every thought.
From the first moment we meet Monica, she’s frightened and bitter. We suspect she’s a city girl who did not sign up for a farm life. She’s tough, but at one point she whispers to Jacob: “This will not end well. I can’t believe I’ve lost faith in you.”
Fights erupt, and we can see stress fractures in their once-strong marriage. Monica believes her husband is sacrificing their family at the altar of his impossible dream. The kids are scared. They write “Don’t fight” on a paper airplane and sail it towards their quarreling parents.
How will they start the farm without money? He says he’ll borrow from a bank.
How will they reach a hospital if their boy needs help? He simply hopes that won’t be needed.
How will they find a church to nourish their spirit? In Arkansas? He takes her to an evangelical church with Southern hymns and God-fearing sermons. Monica embraces her new church, needing faith more than ever.
Monica wants to leave from day one, and her eyes burn through her husband.
They start out in as “chicken sexers” where they sort the boy chicks from the girl chicks all day long.
Jacob takes out a loan, driving them into debt on the promise of Korean crops they can sell in Arkansas grocery stores - not exactly a well thought out business model.
The arrival of Monica’s mom from Korea further complicates life.
Age is slowing grandma Soonja (Yuh-jung Youn), and she will need loving care at a time when the family can barely survive on their own. But Soonja’s also a pistol, who swears like a long-haul trucker, loves watching pro wrestling and teaches her grandson to play cards.
Upon Grandma’s arrival, the lens of Australian cinematographer Lachlan Milne refocuses on Grandma, with the family orbiting around Soonja.
Monica is embarrassed to host her mom in their trailer.
“You don’t want me to see it just because it has wheels?” scoffs Grandma, shaking her head. Grandma is fine. It’s Monica who’s embarrassed.
The love is deep between mom and daughter, despite their differences – proper Monica, and foul-mouthed grandma.
One day David can’t wake Grandma. A stroke leaves Soonja with a limp - and a fading memory.
More than ever, Monica wants to leave. She entreats Jacob to come, too.
“We said we wanted a new start,” Jacob says, recalling their dreams. “Even if I fail, I want to finish what I’ve started.”
Minari is a popular Korean herb that likes to grow in damp places. Grandma plants some on the side of the creek near their home.
“Minari grows anywhere. It will grow well here,” she says, offering a prayer for her family.
Everyone doubts Grandma until the end, when they visit the river and see the minari flourishing.
At that same time, Jacob’s Bible-thumping cross-carrying farmhand uses a divining rod to find a new well.
Minari blooms. Water flows.
And, maybe for the first time in America, a hint of a smile crosses Monica’s face.