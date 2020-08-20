Film Review: Made in Italy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Made in Italy

At the Myrna Loy

(R)

Grade: B-

In these times when travel is rare and even dangerous, a movie that takes us somewhere exotic is more than welcome -- it’s worth celebrating.

James D'Arcy’s “Made in Italy” starring Liam Neeson takes us to one of cinema’s favorite postcard settings: Tuscany, Italy. Cinematographer Mike Eley pauses, periodically, just to soak up a sunset or a mountain skyline. His camera always lingers a little longer than necessary to let us breathe in the beauty.

We also visit a small Italian café that’s serving mouth-watering pasta. I gained 3 pounds watching the film.

Alas, our feast of sights and tastes is too often interrupted by words – and when the characters talk, we’re not in heaven anymore.

The story is a trite dad-son reconciliation drama that traces back to the tragic death of the wife/mother some 20 years ago. The son, in the midst of a divorce from a nightmare marriage, talks his father into selling their country home in Tuscany to get cash to so the son can buy an art gallery.