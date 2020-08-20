Film Review: Made in Italy

Made in Italy
At the Myrna Loy
(R)
Grade: B-
In these times when travel is rare and even dangerous, a movie that takes us somewhere exotic is more than welcome -- it’s worth celebrating.
James D'Arcy’s “Made in Italy” starring Liam Neeson takes us to one of cinema’s favorite postcard settings: Tuscany, Italy. Cinematographer Mike Eley pauses, periodically, just to soak up a sunset or a mountain skyline. His camera always lingers a little longer than necessary to let us breathe in the beauty.
We also visit a small Italian café that’s serving mouth-watering pasta. I gained 3 pounds watching the film.
Alas, our feast of sights and tastes is too often interrupted by words – and when the characters talk, we’re not in heaven anymore.
The story is a trite dad-son reconciliation drama that traces back to the tragic death of the wife/mother some 20 years ago. The son, in the midst of a divorce from a nightmare marriage, talks his father into selling their country home in Tuscany to get cash to so the son can buy an art gallery.
That’s a flimsy foundation for a narrative whose only purpose is to take us to Tuscany where the landscape and spaghetti can somehow heal the family wounds. The dad is a painter who put down his brush long ago. One wall in the rundown villa looks like a few gallons of black and red paint have been shot at the hearth with a cannon. A Splatter Symphony to some, perhaps. For me? Time to paint over the mess.
I cringed at the “Lady and the Tramp” moment when Liam slowly sucks in a long strand of spaghetti. The studio even featured that shot in the ads. No need to pastiche the pasta.
Only one part of this saga was touching -- a romance between son and Natalia, the chef who owns a lovely café. That love story rang true, and would have been a better focus for our trip. One cynical, astute critic observed that the beautiful Natalia was “conveniently” single, to help nudge the story forward.
This film does feature a haunting back story, noted in many articles.
Liam Neeson and Micheal Richardson, who play the father and his adult son, both suffered tragic losses in their personal lives. So, the script is channeling personal grief into a screen narrative full of ghosts.
If they were channeling deep feelings, they did so rather subtly, because I never felt the chill.
The Neeson tragedy was quite poignant. Once the playboy, Neeson fell deeply in love with Natasha Richardson, daughter of Vanessa Redgrave, and they were married for 15 years. Then one day in 2009 Richardson went skiing near Montreal and suffered a minor fall on the beginner’s slope. She apparently laughed it off and refused medical help.
Then came headaches and a brain hemorrhage. She died two days later.
Neeson was devastated. He says he started working relentlessly as a way to try to run from the grief.
His relative coldness in this performance may well be self-defense against those memories. Reading his story was a chilling reminder to kiss the ones we love every day.
Despite all this, I still enjoyed this cinematic slideshow to Tuscany. The landscape, predictably, was stunning. It’s hard to mess up Tuscany. And there were a few side dishes of romance that were appetizing.
Most of all, I got nostalgic seeing people living in a pre-COVID times where life did not include masks and where customers could bunch together at a delicious little Italian restaurant.
Films without masks now seem relics of another era. When a loving couple squeezes into a tight corner of the restaurant near a quaint candle, I wanted to shout out a bit of Italian: Mask up, Mastroianni!
Movies about normal times now seem so abnormal!
Not to mention the fact that plane travel to such lovely places is now filled with risks that would likely dampen the honeymoon. Even Fauci says he’s stopped flying across oceans -- and I’m betting he owns some nice masks.
Movies like “Made in Italy” remind us of how much we’ve lost.
And, I, Nostradamus, am sad to predict, that vaccine or no vaccine, times of carefree crowded gatherings may be gone for a long while.
Obviously, I’ve filtered a harmless melodrama through our new normal.
But how can we not?
