Film Review: Lost in Translation

Lost in Translation
On Amazon Prime, et al.
(R)
Grade: A
Let’s ponder love, loneliness and infidelity.
DH Lawrence explored the contradictions and complexities of love in novels such as “Women in Love,” and “Sons and Lovers.” His stories talk of an ongoing search for love, one that continues even after committing to a partner.
“The human being is a most curious creature,” wrote Lawrence. “He thinks he has got one soul, and he has got dozens.”
When one of our souls finds a mate, the others may still be lonely, empty – and hoping for connection.
Lawrence himself was reportedly faithful to his wife, Frieda, and yet his works are full of characters who have partners who test the boundaries of infidelity, by searching for additional connections to the lonely parts of the soul.
The end of “Women in Love” sends us home pondering monogamy.
Rupert is talking to his partner, Ursula, about how he loves her deeply, but still longs for another kind of love, too. The monogamous Ursula responds that “you can’t have two kinds of love…you can’t have that. It’s impossible.”
Rupert responds quietly, “I don’t believe that,” stunning Ursula, whose worried eyes stare into his.
Our wanderings into Lawrence provide insight into Sofia Coppola’s thoughtful film “Lost in Translation,” starring Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson, who meet in Japan for a brief autumn-spring encounter.
Murray plays a movie star -- coasting now, but well known -- named Bob Harris. He’s been married 25 years and has kids.
Johansson plays Charlotte, recent Yale grad, who’s been married two years to an ambitious young man who is building his future.
Bob and Charlotte are both staying at an upscale hotel in Tokyo. Bob’s shooting a commercial for Japanese whisky, and Charlotte is accompanying her husband on a business trip. Her husband’s away most of the time, leaving Charlotte with empty days and lonely nights.
We quickly learn that both Bob and Charlotte are lonely inside their marriages. But both seem to love their spouse, and neither is thinking of divorce.
But there’s clearly something inside them that yearns for more than their life is delivering.
What follows is a quickly ascending friendship that includes nights out to Karaoke bars and long talks in his hotel room.
In one signature scene they lie on his bed, fully clothed, talking about life and love.
“Does marriage get easier?” she asks.
“That’s hard,” he says. “The more you know who you are and what you want, the less you let things upset you.” Bob’s response implies married souls must tolerate some inevitable measure of incompleteness in relationships.
Charlotte is curled up into a ball on the bed, her foot gently touching his waist. Without words, Bob reaches out and touches Charlotte’s ankle. Nothing more.
He can see her loneliness, and she sees his.
The ending that follows is thought-provoking and haunting -- a masterful piece of filmmaking.
Bob’s in his cab headed to the airport and sees Charlotte walking on the street. He stops and runs to her. They embrace for one of Hollywood’s sweetest hugs. He runs his hand through his hair. She’s crying, leaning into his shoulder.
They kiss once, long and tenderly. He whispers something to her, and she whispers back. It’s not audible. They both say “OK.”
Then it’s “Bye” and “Bye” and the cab drives away.
A part of both their souls has been filled during this brief encounter, but parts are still empty.
Questions linger. Were they unfaithful? Or did they stay just inside the line, without crossing? Or should it even matter? Should monogamy leave room to explore relationships with others of any gender or both?
Does marriage mean the end to the search for soulmates? Is marriage liberating or suffocating or both or neither?
Can a person in a partnership reach out to fulfill parts of the soul which are still lonely -- and still be faithful? Can cross-sex, non-sexual friendships be healthy? Or are they a breach of vows?
By leaving sex as a temptation, but never quite a reality, Coppola deepens the exploration of fidelity. A quick fling would have been too easy. Temptation partially declined but partially accepted sends us deeper into the heart.
Lawrence explores those themes deeply in his oft-censored novels.
Sofia Coppola walks that path, too, allowing us to ponder love, loneliness and infidelity – on a bed, clothed, with one hand touching an ankle.
