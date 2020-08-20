Film Review: Lost in Translation

“Does marriage get easier?” she asks.

“That’s hard,” he says. “The more you know who you are and what you want, the less you let things upset you.” Bob’s response implies married souls must tolerate some inevitable measure of incompleteness in relationships.

Charlotte is curled up into a ball on the bed, her foot gently touching his waist. Without words, Bob reaches out and touches Charlotte’s ankle. Nothing more.

He can see her loneliness, and she sees his.

The ending that follows is thought-provoking and haunting -- a masterful piece of filmmaking.

Bob’s in his cab headed to the airport and sees Charlotte walking on the street. He stops and runs to her. They embrace for one of Hollywood’s sweetest hugs. He runs his hand through his hair. She’s crying, leaning into his shoulder.

They kiss once, long and tenderly. He whispers something to her, and she whispers back. It’s not audible. They both say “OK.”

Then it’s “Bye” and “Bye” and the cab drives away.

A part of both their souls has been filled during this brief encounter, but parts are still empty.