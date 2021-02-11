Film Review: Little Fish

They both are getting shaken by the lapses.

One day, when she’s growing more frightened, she starts quizzing him about their past, her voice trembling: “Tell me about our wedding? Was it big? In a church? How long ago?”

His answers are halting – and wrong.

“It’s hard not to be scared,” she confesses, through tears.

They seek the “vaccine” that is experimental.

“I woke up and didn’t know who you were this morning,” he says. “It isn’t working.”

Now they both face hard decisions, and the script takes a thoughtful turn. Part of Jude wants to free himself from Emma for her sake. There are hints of depressive suicidal thoughts as he loses control.

Emma has to decide if the love she signed up for can handle his descent into a very lonely place, the perpetual present.

He’s in and out of touch, but when clouds clear, he’s grateful.

“I love you because you stayed,” he says. “You knuckled down.”