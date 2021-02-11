Film Review: Little Fish

Little Fish
At the Myrna Loy
(PG-13)
Grade: B
A guy who is married to Olivia Cooke and doesn’t recognize her definitely has a memory problem.
Jude is a 20-something man who seems to be sliding into early onset Alzheimer’s. Each day, new portions of his memory fade.
He’s married to Emma, a loving and sensitive partner who is determined to hold him up, no matter how hard the struggle.
But in the cerebral sci-fi film “Little Fish,” the disease is termed NIA, “neuroinflammatory affliction,” and is sweeping over the planet in a pandemic. The search for a vaccine is proceeding at warp speed and people are swarming/attacking buildings where experimental treatments are underway.
Society’s fuse is burning toward an explosion, as the pandemic spreads.
The script sounds as if it might have been written during COVID-19, but is based on a story written some time ago. It was scheduled for release just as the world closed down.
And so, a film about a pandemic arrives during the pandemic.
Who, perchance, would call that entertainment?
Well, I would.
And the reason is that the performances by Olivia Cooke and Jack O’Connell are genuine. The reaction of both partners to the advance of the disease is both believable and touching. The story walks up the cliff, but avoids becoming a melodramatic tear-jerker.
Cynics might say that this tale simply moves Alzheimer’s into a generation full of good-looking people, so Hollywood can sell tickets. I’m not buying that.
This Chad Hartigan film is a science fiction tale set in Seattle showing an apocalyptic virus ravaging the world.
In the midst of this, two lost souls, who are sleepless in Seattle, meet at a dance. She is in a relationship, but clearly isn’t happy.
“May I kiss you?” he asks, as they sit out a dance.
“No,” she says, explaining she’s in a relationship.
He asks if it’s serious, if she’s happy.
“It’s just what’s happening right now, that’s all,” she confesses.
Moments later she surprises him with a kiss, and love is born.
They find joy with each other, but then he starts having moments.
“I don’t remember that,” he says, more and more often.
They both are getting shaken by the lapses.
One day, when she’s growing more frightened, she starts quizzing him about their past, her voice trembling: “Tell me about our wedding? Was it big? In a church? How long ago?”
His answers are halting – and wrong.
“It’s hard not to be scared,” she confesses, through tears.
They seek the “vaccine” that is experimental.
“I woke up and didn’t know who you were this morning,” he says. “It isn’t working.”
Now they both face hard decisions, and the script takes a thoughtful turn. Part of Jude wants to free himself from Emma for her sake. There are hints of depressive suicidal thoughts as he loses control.
Emma has to decide if the love she signed up for can handle his descent into a very lonely place, the perpetual present.
He’s in and out of touch, but when clouds clear, he’s grateful.
“I love you because you stayed,” he says. “You knuckled down.”
I’ve seen early onset Alzheimer’s and it's frightening, ending a productive life so early. It’s a different sort of tragedy from memory loss late in life. It seems more cruel, because it hits life’s prime years.
The film resonates because we watch the stress of caretaking on a loving couple. Relationships do end during illnesses, as one partner finds they can’t or won’t handle the new burdens.
“Till death do us part,” becomes a tentative commandment.
The reason to see “Little Fish” is to watch a loving partnership re-calibrate their love in a crisis. Both Jude and Emma struggle in different ways.
Despite being about a pandemic, the parallels are few to COVID. There’s very little mask-wearing, for one thing.
In fact, the disease itself isn’t really the focus of the film. This is a film about a couple’s willingness to sacrifice for each other.
Inevitably, there comes a point in long-term relationships where one becomes caretaker for the other. That’s a crucible that can stretch, strain or destroy the bond.
The difference here is the young age of the victims, but there are plenty of situations where illness or disability can force hard choices on young couples.
We get some genuine insight into those choices in “Little Fish,” enough to justify the journey.