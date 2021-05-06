Film Review: Limbo

Limbo
Ingmar Bergman’s dark introspective dramas were often set on the island of Faro, off the southeastern coast of Sweden where the Baltic Sea pounded the coastline. Faro was cut off from the world, an isolation that mirrored Bergman’s wounded souls.
Bergman’s depressing journeys were such sweet sorrow as Liv and Max internalized Bergman’s angst.
I thought of those bleak portraits as I watched “Limbo,” a story of Syrian immigrants stranded on a Scottish island awaiting asylum.
This is an island where Ingmar would have loved to vacation: cloudy, bleak, waves beating the shore.
It’s the kind of setting that might produce storms like ones that Irish poet Seamus Heaney described as “blasts that can raise a tragic chorus in a gale.”
Filmmaker Ben Sharrock, effectively casts the land and the weather as characters in “Limbo,” his meditation on the plight of refugees. Winds whip the ocean into a white-capped frenzy. Snow makes the road nearly invisible.
Omar is always wearing a zipped-up parka. He’s always on the edge of a shiver, even indoors.
Omar’s inability to adjust to his new land serves as one metaphor for this saga of immigrants awaiting sanctuary.
The other governing metaphor is an oud, “the king of Arab instruments.” The oud has 11 strings – five paired and one which keeps its social distance. Omar is an accomplished oud player and seldom goes anywhere without carrying his large case, which protects his beloved instrument.
We expect music, but are given silence, instead. Omar does not play his instrument. When he calls his mother from the telephone booth in the middle of nowhere, she reminds him that “a musician who doesn’t play music is dead.”
Mom’s right. Omar’s spirit is dying.
His mom reminds him to change the sheets on his bed each week. She reads Mideastern recipes to him over the phone. Those small touches make him smile and cry, deepening his sense of displacement.
The script inserts an odd assortment of absurdist moments, dark comedy accenting a dark tale. The immigrants take a class on sexual etiquette that includes a session on “Sex: Is a Smile An Invitation?” When the male teacher dances with the female teacher, and dares to touch her waist, he’s slapped.
The refugees watch, expressionless.
I was also expressionless, baffled by such offbeat detours.
The refugees watch episodes of “Friends” and one of them carries a picture of Freddy Mercury around with him.
These homeless, jobless men are “wasting” time while they wait. They wander island roads.
The film is an ode to patience, which slowly dissolves into impatience. Anger and depression follow.
Omar’s friend and roommate Farhad sees Omar’s musical talent as a possible ticket to ride. He prods Omar to agree to let him stage an evening concert for villagers.
“No,” says Omar. “The music doesn’t sound the same here.”
The oud is fine. It’s Omar who is out of tune.
“Limbo” is an honest look at refugees without a home, job or a purpose. At the center is Omar, a man without a smile.
The odd touches of wry humor seemed discordant. In a film like this, I prefer the unrelenting darkness of Bergman, to a script that seeks to artificially lower pressure, now and again.
Who can forget the scene in Bergman’s “Seventh Seal” when Death played the Knight in a high stakes game of chess by the sea. Checkmate to live. No exit.
Suffering, pain and death are part of life and art. We don’t need a steady diet, but our trust deepens in stories that don’t dodge death: Beth in “Little Women;” Charlotte in “Charlotte’s Web;” Chipping in “Goodbye Mr. Chips.”
I might add that I’m an optimist by nature. Eggs sunny-side up, please. But a dawn is not earned, unless the darkness is deep.
To “Limbo’s” credit, the smiles fade as we head to the last act. Hope is fading as Omar’s loneliness deepens.
But just when we expect chess on the beach, villagers walk towards a small stage in a barn-like building.
We have seen only subtle seeds of hope. No papers have arrived.
Nonetheless, Omar is opening his case.
Perhaps this is what meteorologists might call Omar’s astronomical twilight – that period when absolute blackness begins to be nudged aside by slivers of light.
Nautical and civil twilight will follow.
When Omar lifts his Oud from its case and begins to play we hear notes of hope.
Dawn, perhaps.