Film Review: Limbo

Omar’s inability to adjust to his new land serves as one metaphor for this saga of immigrants awaiting sanctuary.

The other governing metaphor is an oud, “the king of Arab instruments.” The oud has 11 strings – five paired and one which keeps its social distance. Omar is an accomplished oud player and seldom goes anywhere without carrying his large case, which protects his beloved instrument.

We expect music, but are given silence, instead. Omar does not play his instrument. When he calls his mother from the telephone booth in the middle of nowhere, she reminds him that “a musician who doesn’t play music is dead.”

Mom’s right. Omar’s spirit is dying.

His mom reminds him to change the sheets on his bed each week. She reads Mideastern recipes to him over the phone. Those small touches make him smile and cry, deepening his sense of displacement.

The script inserts an odd assortment of absurdist moments, dark comedy accenting a dark tale. The immigrants take a class on sexual etiquette that includes a session on “Sex: Is a Smile An Invitation?” When the male teacher dances with the female teacher, and dares to touch her waist, he’s slapped.

The refugees watch, expressionless.

