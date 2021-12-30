Film Review: Licorice Pizza

Licorice Pizza

At The Myrna Loy

(R)

Grade: B+

Saoirse Ronan, Brie Larson and, now, Alana Haim.

Three actresses who had me at hello, and enticed me to follow them anywhere.

“Brooklyn” was the film that turned me Irish. Not only was Saoirse’s performance soft and authentic, but she did not change her unspellable, unpronounceable Irish name for Hollywood! That alone impressed me.

“Short Term 12” was Brie Larson’s debutante ball. She played a counselor working with wounded teens. When a difficult young man ran away, she applied irresistible force: love. She hugged him and they both cried. Me, too.

Now in “Licorice Pizza,” Paul Thomas Anderson’s quirky tale of young love, Alana Haim upstages a cast that includes Tom Waits, Bradley Cooper and Sean Penn. Like Saoirse, Alana kept her family name.

Haim, 31, was part of a singing sister act. Este, Danielle and Alana took their family harmony on the road in a band named Haim, of course. They are bold, feminist, engaging.

Turns out that director Paul Thomas Anderson (“There will be Blood”) had filmed music videos for the Haim sisters and promised that one day he’d cast Alana in a film. She had shrugged, assuming she’d be an extra.

But when the pandemic put the band’s music tour on hold, Anderson kept his promise and cast Alana in “Licorice Pizza” - not in the wings, but under the spotlights, in the lead.

Her press interviews have been self-deprecating and refreshing.

“Even throughout the whole movie, I had no idea what I was doing,” she admitted.

She says she only did one thing really well – running in heels, which happens often in this offbeat story.

The Golden Globes nominated Haim for Best Actress, keeping the fairy tale alive.

Thanks to Alana, “Licorice Pizza” rises above its disjointed stream-of-consciousness script, which includes scene-stealing cameos and “say-what?” racist one-liners.

But if we stay tightly focused on the love story, “Licorice Pizza” is quite disarming.

The tale, set in 1973, starts during high school photo day. Gary, 15, is standing in line and spots the photographer’s assistant, Alana. He calls it love. She’s 10 years older, but he pesters her until she agrees to get together for a not-a-date date.

What follows is an on-again, off-again friendship that grows stronger only after some time apart.

That’s a very familiar rom-com formula which rises above the cliches because, as Alana said, neither she nor her leading man/boy had any illusions of being actors – they just spent some time together, while we watched. Gary is played by Cooper Hoffman, son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, a regular in Thomas films.

I ultimately chose to block out the parts of “Licorice Pizza” that annoyed/offended me. Anderson brought in A-listers for comic cameos that diminish and even cheapen this tender coming of age story.

“Pizza” serves up name actors and a respected director, but it’s a girl from a band that makes this meal tasty.

