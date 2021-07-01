Film Review: LFG: Women’s National Soccer Team

LFG: Women’s National Soccer Team
Stream on HBO-Max
Grade: B+
On July 10, 1999, when Brandi Chastain ripped off her shirt, fell to her knees and threw her hands into the air, a whole generation of American girls laced up their sneakers and starting running onto soccer fields.
Some of those young ladies would grow up to add to the legacy of the Women’s National Soccer team. Megan Rapinoe was 14 when the 99ers set the soccer fields ablaze – she attended the semis that year.
Megan, Alex, Rose and friends are the reigning world cup champions after winning America’s fourth title in 2019, following 1991, 1999 and 2015.
The US Women’s Soccer Team is now a cultural icon, feared worldwide and worshiped at home.
But that team has forged a second legacy, beyond the field of play: They are leveraging their fame to fight gender equity in sports.
The team has discovered, however, that winning the battle for “equal pay for equal play” will be harder than beating China on penalty kicks.
A new HBO documentary, “LFG,” chronicles the activism of the Women’s National Team. The ladies chose to start their campaign at the point of maximum leverage.
In March 2019, three months before the World Cup, Megan Rapinoe called the team together.
“We held a secret meeting and announced we are suing our employers for equal pay,” recalls Rapinoe. “Going against your employer was bold, a really scary thing, but the team said, ‘Let’s do it!’”
The pay gap was undeniable “at every level:” from transportation (charters for men) to the World Cup bonus: $68,750 for men, $37,500 for women.
The documentary includes highlights of the team’s biggest victories, as well as profiles of players – such as single mom Jessica McDonald, balancing mom and player.
“Sometimes I had to bring my toddler to the sidelines during practice and clean him up after he pooped in his pants,” she said.
At least half the footage consists in a case study of how two dozen women with limited resources, fought the US Soccer Federation who had virtually unlimited resources.
These women aren’t used to losing. They refused to “just be grateful and play.” They insisted that they receive “the same pay for doing the same job on the same field as the men.”
What emerges is a play in three acts.
In the opening, all the momentum is with the team as they win the World Cup with fans shouting “equal pay” from the French stadium seats.
Their cause was boosted by an egregious soccer federation error when they argued in court that women are biologically inferior to men. That mind-boggling 19th century argument ended with the firing of the Federation attorneys and an apology.
At that point, the women’s team was clearly ahead in their legal game.
The ladies continued working 24/7 to submit necessary depositions.
“They called me at 2 a.m. to get me to PDF my signature to meet a deadline,” said one.
The legal fight was time-consuming and exhausting and Rapinoe’s bucket was nearly empty.
“Don’t lose yourself,” Rapinoe’s friend warned. “You’re stressed out.”
Advice ignored. Rapinoe and teammates doubled down.
Act II, however, consisted in their first major loss: a court dismissed their suit.
These world beaters were stunned. The “uncrackable” team, looked fractured.
“I’ve got a pit in my stomach,” said one. “I thought we’d be in a better place. It’s really frustrating debating my own worth.”
A team picture captures the depression: no player is smiling. Not one.
But there’s still more time on the clock.
The final act begins with a deep breath, and a decision to keep battling no matter the cost in time and energy.
“If you want the world to look a certain way, you have to fight to get there. And we’re on the right side of history.”
Much of Act III will play out in the years ahead. They intend to keep making legal crossing passes until they stick a new contract in the back of the net.
The documentary ends with images of the next generation - young girls kicking balls around soccer fields.
“If the federation wins, no one wins. If we win everyone wins. All women are watching.”
Extra-time: You’ll learn the meaning of the title in the opening seconds. The short version is “Let’s go,” their rallying cry for equal pay – with a touch of added color to match Rapinoe’s hair.