Film Review: LFG: Women’s National Soccer Team

In March 2019, three months before the World Cup, Megan Rapinoe called the team together.

“We held a secret meeting and announced we are suing our employers for equal pay,” recalls Rapinoe. “Going against your employer was bold, a really scary thing, but the team said, ‘Let’s do it!’”

The pay gap was undeniable “at every level:” from transportation (charters for men) to the World Cup bonus: $68,750 for men, $37,500 for women.

The documentary includes highlights of the team’s biggest victories, as well as profiles of players – such as single mom Jessica McDonald, balancing mom and player.

“Sometimes I had to bring my toddler to the sidelines during practice and clean him up after he pooped in his pants,” she said.

At least half the footage consists in a case study of how two dozen women with limited resources, fought the US Soccer Federation who had virtually unlimited resources.

These women aren’t used to losing. They refused to “just be grateful and play.” They insisted that they receive “the same pay for doing the same job on the same field as the men.”

What emerges is a play in three acts.