Film Review: Lassie Come Home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lassie Come Home

On Amazon Prime et al.

(G)

Grade: A

Be thou not deceived, parents and filmgoers, “Lassie Come Home” is not just a routine animal movie about a collie who returns home to the joyful arms of her family. And, yes, the boy does say “Lassie’s come home.”

This family classic is so much more: A moving, almost spiritual tale of handling hard times, sacrificing for others and parenting with a balance of compassion and justice.

There were 591 Lassie TV episodes. And seven Lassie movies.

I will stand on record that the 1943 “Lassie Come Home” is the best pup in the kennel – and it was the first!

Am I right, Lassie?

“Woof.”

Thank you, Lassie.

The script does a beautiful job of demonstrating the power of sacrifice. The modern “entitled” view of sacrifice appears to be that we never need to give something up. Let’s lawyer up, instead.

Au contraire. Sometimes we need to give something up. We let go, out of love.