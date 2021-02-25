Film Review: Judas and the Black Messiah

The Black Panthers, part of the Black Power movement, exchanged King’s non-violent philosophy for “armed self-defense” – particularly against police violence. But philosophy didn’t really matter – if you were black and standing up, you were likely to be shot down.

The FBI targeted all black groups including King and the Panthers. J. Edgar Hoover feared Hampton was becoming a “black messiah.” Martin Sheen plays Hoover with a lot of make-up and even more malevolence.

The core of “Judas and the Black Messiah” revolves around the young black man who betrayed Hampton by helping authorities who were targeting him.

The most moving scenes are Hampton’s fiery speeches at gatherings, and the commitment of the Black activists who were willing to sacrifice their lives for racial justice.

“I am a revolutionary!” Hampton would shout, fist raised. His followers, eyes ablaze, would send those words back to him 100-fold: “I am a revolutionary!” Two parts inspiring, three parts chilling.

Like Malcolm X, Hampton tried to prompt Blacks to take action in their own defense.

The rallying cries were constant: “If you’re not willing to struggle, you don’t deserve to win” and “Words are beautiful, but action is supreme.”