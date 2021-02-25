Film Review: Judas and the Black Messiah

Judas and the Black Messiah
“We shall overcome,” sang the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. to his global congregation.
Well, 50 years after King’s death, America has found out the sad truth, yet again: King’s dream is still a dream. The Black Lives Matter movement feels ever so much like the Black Power movement, reborn – or, perhaps, just continued.
Art often finds fertile soil in oppressive times, and we are seeing a rising artistic response to this latest dark period of intolerance.
And it’s not surprising that many stories are not featuring the harmonies of King’s choir, but rather the more fiery chords of Malcom X and other Black revolutionaries. They were, to borrow from Peter Finch and “Network,” mad as hell and not going to take it anymore.
“Da 5 Bloods” and “One Night in Miami” featured Black casts exploring blackness through their own lens.
Malcolm X was the driving force in “Miami” and now we meet another powerful voice from across the philosophical street from MLK: Fred Hampton, chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panthers in the 1960s.
Thanks to a powerful committed performance by Daniel Kaluuya as Hampton, we get a passionate portrait of the Panthers and their crusade for social justice. They knit a multi-colored fabric: food banks to feed the poor and armed brothers to respond to police violence.
The Black Panthers, part of the Black Power movement, exchanged King’s non-violent philosophy for “armed self-defense” – particularly against police violence. But philosophy didn’t really matter – if you were black and standing up, you were likely to be shot down.
The FBI targeted all black groups including King and the Panthers. J. Edgar Hoover feared Hampton was becoming a “black messiah.” Martin Sheen plays Hoover with a lot of make-up and even more malevolence.
The core of “Judas and the Black Messiah” revolves around the young black man who betrayed Hampton by helping authorities who were targeting him.
The most moving scenes are Hampton’s fiery speeches at gatherings, and the commitment of the Black activists who were willing to sacrifice their lives for racial justice.
“I am a revolutionary!” Hampton would shout, fist raised. His followers, eyes ablaze, would send those words back to him 100-fold: “I am a revolutionary!” Two parts inspiring, three parts chilling.
Like Malcolm X, Hampton tried to prompt Blacks to take action in their own defense.
The rallying cries were constant: “If you’re not willing to struggle, you don’t deserve to win” and “Words are beautiful, but action is supreme.”
The weakness of the film lies in its overemphasis on the betrayal. The Panthers were a complex, misrepresented and misunderstood movement, and I welcomed a chance to attend some meetings. Alas, the focus is more on “Judas,” than on the “Messiah.”
William O’Neal (Lakeith Stanfield), a young black man and a small-time criminal, is offered a deal: You can avoid jail time by becoming an informant and infiltrating the Black Panthers.
Jesse Plemons, who plays the FBI agent who recruited O’Neal, reminded me of Philip Seymour Hoffman, with his mix of cynicism and charm.
In theory, this tale of the Black Judas could have been a powerful moral drama. But Stanfield does not dig deep enough.
If a character is going to play the informant, he’s got to bring depth, fire and angst. The metaphor of Judas includes the handing over of the proverbial 30 pieces of silver – in this case an envelope of money, keys to a car and deed to a gas station to rebuild his life after his “good work.”
History won’t remember O’Neal as long as Hampton – and we need to understand Black leaders, now more than ever.
I lived through the '60s, my college days. The cultural fires were burning and the caldron was bubbling. Vietnam protests, racial protests and the women’s movement all stirred calls to action simultaneously.
Hampton’s death in 1969 added another assassination to a decade of lost leaders and activists: JFK, RFK, MLK, Medgar Evers, Malcolm X, Hampton.
The soundtrack of that decade started with “She Loves You, Yeah, Yeah, Yeah” transitioned with Bob Dylan’s “The Times are A Changin’ and evolved into James Brown’s, “Say it Loud. I’m Black and I’m Proud.”
We have yet to see the definitive film on that era that gets inside the anger to understand those who stood up and took bullets for their cause.
We do get some revealing glimpses inside the souls of social justice movements in “Judas” and for that I’m grateful.
But there are many more stories to be told.
