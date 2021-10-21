Film Review: 'I'm Your Man' and 'Bergman Island'

At night, Chris returns home to her husband. She starts honest, thoughtful conversations hoping to connect. He listens politely, but every time his cell phone vibrates, he apologizes and walks away.

Both ladies, Alma and Chris, are layered, bright and lonely. Both stories remind us that it’s possible to stand in a room full of friends -- or sleep with a partner -- and still be achingly lonely.

Having been alone for three years now, I was deeply touched by both journeys. I wished for connection for both ladies, but was hardly surprised to see both journeys end obliquely, with more questions than answers.

Life teases us like that.

“I’m Your Man” rests on a superficial concept that deepens quickly. Instead of settling for Bot cliches, Maria Schrader exposes the myth of “the perfect match.”

What would happen if our partner did, indeed, cater to our every whim, meet our every need -- real or imagined? Our Bot would laugh at our bad jokes, and happily give us space when we needed “a moment.”

Would we grow tired of this great listener? Or would we consider the Bot a blessing on days when we aren’t at our best -- days when our porcupine-self fires quills into those we love.