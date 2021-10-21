Film Review: 'I'm Your Man' and 'Bergman Island'

“I’m Your Man”
(R)
Grade: B
“Bergman Island”
(R)
Grade: A
At the Myrna Loy
(“Bergman Island” leaves Thursday)
The Myrna is screening two films that both explore the interior world of lonely professional women. Both let us eavesdrop on self-talk by women who have holes in their hearts.
In “I’m Your Man,” Alma, a divorced archeologist, agrees to write an ethics review of Tom, “the ultimate robot.” Alma invites Tom home. He’s a handsome gent, programmed to be her perfect mate.
Wouldn’t be much of a story if she kept her distance, would it?
In “Bergman Island,” Chris and Tony, both professional filmmakers, visit Caro, an island off the coast of Sweden. Caro is where Ingmar lived, loved and made movies.
While Tony hosts films and enjoys being famous, Chris tours the island and works on her own script.
Chris is not alone, but she’s lonely. She seeks connection in two places: on the beach, with a handsome young Swede – and inside her screenplay, a story of unrequited love.
At night, Chris returns home to her husband. She starts honest, thoughtful conversations hoping to connect. He listens politely, but every time his cell phone vibrates, he apologizes and walks away.
Both ladies, Alma and Chris, are layered, bright and lonely. Both stories remind us that it’s possible to stand in a room full of friends -- or sleep with a partner -- and still be achingly lonely.
Having been alone for three years now, I was deeply touched by both journeys. I wished for connection for both ladies, but was hardly surprised to see both journeys end obliquely, with more questions than answers.
Life teases us like that.
“I’m Your Man” rests on a superficial concept that deepens quickly. Instead of settling for Bot cliches, Maria Schrader exposes the myth of “the perfect match.”
What would happen if our partner did, indeed, cater to our every whim, meet our every need -- real or imagined? Our Bot would laugh at our bad jokes, and happily give us space when we needed “a moment.”
Would we grow tired of this great listener? Or would we consider the Bot a blessing on days when we aren’t at our best -- days when our porcupine-self fires quills into those we love.
On those bad days, our bot would patiently de-quill itself and love us anyway.
Should we be tempted to seek the “perfect mate”? Or does Garth Brooks apply here: Thank God for unanswered prayers.
“I’m Your Man,” directed by a woman, is not a male fantasy told through a male lens. No salacious robot sex. It doesn’t reach the depth I hoped for, but it does explore the intriguing territory of “the perfect match.”
Are we better served by learning to appreciate our differences, or by holding out for someone who mirrors us? Complement or duplicate?
Personally, I’ve always believed that “I love you, anyway” was more reassuring -- and more forgiving -- than “I love you.”
“Bergman Island” is the ultimate arthouse movie, spinning a story within a story on Ingmar’s turf.
I recalled sitting in the barber chair in Port Angeles as a child with mirrors both in front and behind me. I loved to dissolve into the images within images within images. Small wonder I liked Bergman movies.
On the surface, Chris seems to have found a perfect partner. They are both writers. He loves her work, he loves hers. He enjoys time with her.
But when we look closely, we can discern the widening gap between them, revealed in small disconnects.
“Bergman’s Island” is overrun with Ingmar references. None of that seemed vital. I did react emotionally to the Swedish coastline, the water and the rocks. Bergman found meaning and meaninglessness in the sea.
Mostly I was drawn to the heart and soul of Chris.
Bergman mattered not. Chris mattered a lot.
I suspect many of us are drawn to art to fill holes inside.
On occasion, an honest story invites us to slide into a dark place. We lock arms with the protagonist and join in a search for a few rays of light.
We’re never sure if dawn will come, and we really don’t care. We simply relish change to join another lonely soul on a journey seeking illumination and warmth. A little light is fine, no matter how brief.
Art is one time-tested way to escape loneliness, especially when life refuses to play along.