Film Review: I Care a Lot

I Care a Lot
On Netflix
(R)
Grade: B+
Actors always say they love playing an irredeemable villain. There’s something cathartic about unleashing their inner Cruella.
Let’s play “Name that Villain.”
“Heeeeere’s Johnny!”
“I’m having an old friend for dinner.”
“Fasten your seat belts. It’s going to be a bumpy night.”
“I am your father.”
“You talking to me?”
“Sometimes the only way to stay sane is to go a little crazy.”
"I'm sorry Dave. I'm afraid our conversation no longer serves any purpose. Goodbye.”
"Miserable, Darling, as usual. Perfectly wretched."
I’ll tell you, eventually.
Meanwhile, I’d like to introduce you to a lady who cares a lot.
Meet Marla. She takes care of elderly “cherries” who have lots of money. She does this by getting appointed guardian by the court, which gives her control of their wealth – for their own good, of course.
Marla, say a few words.
“I’m the worst mistake you’ll ever make.”
“Does it sting more because I’m a woman?”
“This is what I do, all day every day. I care.”
Yes, Marla cares a lot – about her penthouse, her classy car, her investments and about her lesbian girlfriend.
Rosamund Pike turns in a deliciously demented performance by capturing Marla from the inside out. Don’t wear a tie while watching her. She’s apt to reach out and pull you straight inside your flat screen.
If you forget where you put your car keys, she’ll tune in to your “decline” and get a judge to assign you a guardian. As it happens, Marla’s available.
In many ways this is the Gone Girl’s long-awaited curtain call.
This script reminded me of airport books. “I Care a Lot” is to a movie night what a pulp page-turner is to a plane flight. It’s designed to tempt us to skip our in-flight meal so we can get to the end before the wheels touch down. If we have to be the last one off, fine. Worth it.
Which is to say that “I Care a Lot” seemed destined to be fun, but superficial. One of the bad guys is connected to the Russian Mafia. What’s next, Sputnik?
And conning old ladies out of their wealth doesn’t sound like Hemingway.
Even with Rosamund, this easily might have been forgettable, but for a very clever script.
About a half hour into the film, I had all the twists in the road predicted right down to the final scene.
And I was wrong about each one.
The nobody-saw-this-coming ending elevates an entertaining film into a thoughtful one.
The script’s first misdirection move consists in getting us laughing. Pike’s first half hour is a treat for cynics: non-stop dark sarcastic humor. Marla’s executing her con game wearing Prada complemented by a cocky swagger. Her sidekick and bedmate Fran waits for orders and executes plans flawlessly.
Apparently, what we’re getting is a cynical lesbian buddy movie.
Until the Mafia arrives.
How the Russian Mafia got involved is a stretch. And the sudden shift from winks to terror is jarring.
However, the ending smooths over some of these lapses.
Dianne Wiest is also quite fine as Jennifer, the little old lady who turns out to be anything but an easy mark.
Marla ain’t buying the “sweet little old lady” act.
“Don’t get fooled by old people,” Marla observes. “Even sadistic, immoral a**holes get old.”
In the end, “I Care a Lot” won me over because of Wiest and Pike, because of the sly buddy banter and because I admired its anti-formula courage.
Let’s close with an astute observation on why we should embrace women as villains. Who better as our source than Gillian Flynn, author of “Gone Girl.”
“I’ve grown quite weary of the spunky heroines, brave victims, soul-searching fashionistas that stock so many books,” writes Flynn. “I particularly mourn the lack of female villains - good, potent female villains. Not ill-tempered women who scheme about landing good men and better shoes; not chilly WASP mothers; and not soapy vixens. I’m talking violent, wicked women. Scary women. Don’t tell me you don’t know some. The point is, women have spent so many years girl-powering ourselves we’ve left no room to acknowledge our dark side. Dark sides are important. They should be nurtured like nasty black orchids.”
Meet Marla, nasty Black Orchid extraordinaire.
***
As promised, here are the villainous answers to today’s quiz:
Jack Nicholson, “The Shining.”