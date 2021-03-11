Film Review: I Care a Lot

Marla, say a few words.

“I’m the worst mistake you’ll ever make.”

“Does it sting more because I’m a woman?”

“This is what I do, all day every day. I care.”

Yes, Marla cares a lot – about her penthouse, her classy car, her investments and about her lesbian girlfriend.

Rosamund Pike turns in a deliciously demented performance by capturing Marla from the inside out. Don’t wear a tie while watching her. She’s apt to reach out and pull you straight inside your flat screen.

If you forget where you put your car keys, she’ll tune in to your “decline” and get a judge to assign you a guardian. As it happens, Marla’s available.

In many ways this is the Gone Girl’s long-awaited curtain call.

This script reminded me of airport books. “I Care a Lot” is to a movie night what a pulp page-turner is to a plane flight. It’s designed to tempt us to skip our in-flight meal so we can get to the end before the wheels touch down. If we have to be the last one off, fine. Worth it.