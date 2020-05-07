Film Review: How Green Was My Valley

The Morgan brothers and their dad work in the mine. Mom, the matriarch, stands at the gate at the end of every day holding up her apron to receive all the wages. The men throw their coins into the cloth offering plate as they head inside to wash off the black coal dust.

I love that scene and told Sue if she would make a lap with her apron, I would throw my check in. She declined.

Why do I love spending time in this valley?

Above all else, to meet young Huw who is played with depth and heart by 12-year-old Roddy McDowall.

Huw nearly drowns and is confined to bed for months, but he finds comfort in the sun that shines in on him.

Huw is a brilliant student, and the family is grooming him to be a doctor. He’s admitted to a prestigious private school where he is bullied for being a lower class miner’s son. He refuses to quit.

But when the mine lowers wages, and the Morgan family needs money to eat, Huw gives up his dream and heads to the mine to earn coins to throw in mom’s apron.

I always cry during the sad ending when a mine accident kills Huw’s dad. Huw rides up the shaft in the mine elevator, cradling his dad’s head. Huw loves books, but he loves his family more.