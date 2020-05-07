Film Review: How Green Was My Valley

How Green Was My Valley
On Amazon Prime, et al.
Grade: A
An Oscar riddle.
How could the best movie ever made be only the second best film in the year it was released?
Answer: Because John Ford’s sentimental masterpiece, “How Green Was My Valley” won the hearts of the voters in 1941 – defeating both “Citizen Kane” and “The Maltese Falcon” for the Best Picture Oscar. Critics don’t vote.
“How Green Was My Valley,” adapted from the 1939 novel by Richard Llewellyn, was vintage Ford, a brilliantly photographed black-and-white story of a Welsh coal mining family.
I would not argue that “Valley” is better than “Citizen Kane,” but it’s a powerful story of love, grief and faith – told with a clear gaze that unapologetically forgoes the happy ending.
The story is narrated by Huw (“Hugh”), recalling his days growing up in a coal-mining town in South Wales.
"I am packing my belongings in the shawl my mother used to wear when she went to the market. And I'm going from my valley. And this time, I shall never return."
Those lines open the film, then we drop back to his boyhood, when he was 10.
The Morgan brothers and their dad work in the mine. Mom, the matriarch, stands at the gate at the end of every day holding up her apron to receive all the wages. The men throw their coins into the cloth offering plate as they head inside to wash off the black coal dust.
I love that scene and told Sue if she would make a lap with her apron, I would throw my check in. She declined.
Why do I love spending time in this valley?
Above all else, to meet young Huw who is played with depth and heart by 12-year-old Roddy McDowall.
Huw nearly drowns and is confined to bed for months, but he finds comfort in the sun that shines in on him.
Huw is a brilliant student, and the family is grooming him to be a doctor. He’s admitted to a prestigious private school where he is bullied for being a lower class miner’s son. He refuses to quit.
But when the mine lowers wages, and the Morgan family needs money to eat, Huw gives up his dream and heads to the mine to earn coins to throw in mom’s apron.
I always cry during the sad ending when a mine accident kills Huw’s dad. Huw rides up the shaft in the mine elevator, cradling his dad’s head. Huw loves books, but he loves his family more.
I relish the Welsh music, too. The book tells us “everywhere was singing, the very air was song.”
The miners, played by a Welsh choir, sing as they leave work. They sing “Myfanwy” and, later, “Bread of Heaven.” If your eyes don’t get moist during those numbers, check your pulse: you may not be alive.
Ford is the master of composing scenes with an artist’s eye for light and shadows. Galleries carefully choose frames to surround the masters’ works. Ford selects natural settings as frames - doorways, windows, trees and arches. Watch for them. Admire them.
Working in black and white, Ford’s work harkens to photographer Ansel Adams, master landscapes.
The cast is impeccable with Donald Crisp as the father, Sara Allgood as mom, Maureen O’Hara as his sisters. The brothers have smaller roles.
Walter Pidgeon, playing the pastor, declines to marry the most beautiful lady in town, but instead helps young Huw find faith.
“And as your father cleans his lamp to have good light, so keep clean your spirit.”
Llewellyn’s story has good people suffering in unsafe mines and going church to shame women who have “sinned” publicly. In the end one of the kindest of the miners dies.
The pastor tries to heal the pain brought on by pious people in the pews, but his sermons cannot stop the hypocrisy. So, he resigns his pulpit.
And so it is that dark currents run beneath the green grasses. Good people are suffering with only hymns and love to protect them. They die with black lungs, but pure hearts.
“Hard it is to suffer through stupid people,” writes Llewellyn.
The story of the Morgans ends poetically.
“Men like my father, can’t die,” says Huw, now grown. “As real in memory as in the flesh.”
Yes, we all recall our green valleys. In our soul’s eye they are as green now as they were when we walked through those fields with those we loved.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.