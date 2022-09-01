Film Review: 'Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song'

“Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song”

At The Myrna Loy

PG-13

Grade: A

Time and again at sold out concerts, Leonard Cohen paused to thank his audience for being so welcoming. He felt the love and returned it.

“This feels like a cathedral, like being in church,” Cohen said, bowing his head.

Sacred, indeed - hands lightly waving in the air, eyes smiling, voices singing along.

He always took time to thank his band, personally, slowly. He was a man of gratitude.

He thanked God, too.

“The spirit fills the silence. Songs are a gift. They are not mine…the feminine voice of God.”

Piggybank empty, he launched a late-career world tour – wondering if anyone would drop by.

The answer: Sold out shows, everywhere.

“Touring was a good solution to old age and death.”

I always wanted to be in those crowds, but that ticket window’s closed now. Instead, I take him with me on trails. Today, I listened to his farewell album again.

“You want it darker? We kill the flame.” He died 17 days after that album’s release in 2016.

Cohen’s poems talk of a lonely “broken” soul trying to heal, to connect – with a lover, with a spirit. He spent five years praying in isolation in a Buddhist monastery before returning to sing what he found.

The documentary “Hallelujah” views his life through the lens of that song, a poem he spent years revising. We see manuscripts with different versions, words scratched out, changed.

While some call “Hallelujah” a hymn, overflowing with spiritual metaphors, that anthem also contains overtly sexual imagery.

“She tied you to a kitchen chair,” comes to mind.

Cohen’s lyrics are romantic, spiritual and erotic.

“Let me see your beauty when the witnesses are gone.”

Some singers, covering his songs, confessed to “editing out the naughty.” Cowards.

While Cohen’s search for spiritual enlightenment is central to his lyrics, so are sex, love and broken relationships. The power of his poetry lies in its exploration of both the profane and the prophetic.

His life blended “holiness and horniness,” observed one rock critic.

Cohen was skip-a-heartbeat handsome. Some of his lovers were models. Life is simply not fair.

We hear dozens of artists covering “Hallelujah.” Too many, actually.

Only two artists deserve hallelujahs for singing “Hallelujah:” Cohen, of course, and k.d. Lang, a fellow Canadian.

Lang sang “Hallelujah” at Cohen’s memorial service. Lang honors him by sharing all she ever learned from love.

Cohen’s gifts are many – the lyrics, the music, the performances.

But Cohen’s everlasting legacy may be his heartfelt thank yous. Watching a tape of Lang singing “Hallelujah” in Winnipeg, I was struck by how she stood quietly by her keyboard player, admiring his craft before singing her first note.

Perhaps Lang learned that from Leonard. Love is contagious. Cohen danced away with all of us. Now it’s our turn to waltz with others.

Thank you, Leonard. From your heart you drew our hallelujah.