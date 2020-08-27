Film Review: Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind.

When he started back on the stage, we see him sheepishly acknowledge, “reports of my death have been greatly exaggerated.” Hiding behind those words is his intimate awareness of how lucky he was to be alive.

Slowly, he rebuilt his life. This time more vulnerable and less blinded by the bright lights of fame.

Long interviews with Lightfoot are woven into the film, illustrated with archival footage from his long career. He’s a charming, unpretentious man who knows how close he came to throwing away his talent. He’s grateful for every day he’s lived – and every day still ahead.

He talks about how hunger is pretty good motivation to get to work.

“I figured if I was going to pay the bills, I was going to have to write some songs,” he recalled.

The film pays tribute to many singers such as Judy Collins, Joni Mitchell, Anne Murray, Sarah McLachlan plus Peter, Paul and Mary. Each interview has a common theme: Lightfoot was among the most serious musicians of his generation.

His band members marvel that he only needed one take to record his most memorable song, “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.” That song recounts the 1975 sinking on Lake Superior of a legendary ore carrier, in Canadian waters.