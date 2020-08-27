Film Review: Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind.

Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind.
At The Myrna Loy
Grade: A
Sculptors don’t create objects out of stone. Rather, they chip away all the superfluous stone releasing the wonder that lies inside.
Venus de Milo was waiting patiently inside the marble for Alexandros of Antioch to free her from darkness.
All biographies and documentaries are striving to do the same – to chip away the extraneous parts of a person’s life in order to find the vulnerable, unguarded person hiding inside. When that excavation is successful, we meet the person behind the image.
“Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind” is a portrait of Canadian singer Gordon Lightfoot, 81, that finds its way to the heart of the musician and shares him with us.
As I entered the theater, Myrna movie programmer Benji Cosgrove asked me if I was a Lightfoot fan. I shrugged, and said he was smooth and mellow, but I was more in love with Judy Collins, Joni Mitchell and even Bob Dylan from that era.
But when I came out of the film afterward, I went to Benji and revised my answer: “I love Gordon Lightfoot,” I said. “What a wonderful man.”
The documentary is a multi-layered portrait of the artist as an evolving man and musician.
Fellow musicians pay tribute to his craftsmanship. He was a perfectionist who worked tirelessly to improve a song – reworking lyrics, changing chords and pushing his band hard in rehearsal. They loved him, but he demanded the highest standard of performance.
Artists marvel not just at his “smooth honey velvet voice,” but also at his dedication to writing and rewriting his songs – and his ability to switch seamlessly between 6-string and 12-string guitars. In one scene, he describes lovingly “watering” his guitar, to keep the wood moist.
“I was always wondering how good I could play this,” he says, describing his process. Lightfoot studied Bob Dylan and Dylan studied Lightfoot. Serious musicians speak of admiring the classical way Lightfoot “built a song.”
We see photos of his marriage and children, and, early on, we’re enchanted by this “perfect life” unfolding before us.
“My mom was always my greatest fan,” he said with a smile.
And then the bottle let him down.
Lightfoot descended deep into alcoholism. He flew into a drunken rage on a London stage. His marriage ended. The shining star of the Canadian music scene was crumbling before his fans.
Lightfoot hit bottom hard, cut by shattered bottles. Only then did he vow to get back up again. His friends say by sheer force of will he stopped drinking “cold turkey,” and asked forgiveness of those he hurt.
When he started back on the stage, we see him sheepishly acknowledge, “reports of my death have been greatly exaggerated.” Hiding behind those words is his intimate awareness of how lucky he was to be alive.
Slowly, he rebuilt his life. This time more vulnerable and less blinded by the bright lights of fame.
Long interviews with Lightfoot are woven into the film, illustrated with archival footage from his long career. He’s a charming, unpretentious man who knows how close he came to throwing away his talent. He’s grateful for every day he’s lived – and every day still ahead.
He talks about how hunger is pretty good motivation to get to work.
“I figured if I was going to pay the bills, I was going to have to write some songs,” he recalled.
The film pays tribute to many singers such as Judy Collins, Joni Mitchell, Anne Murray, Sarah McLachlan plus Peter, Paul and Mary. Each interview has a common theme: Lightfoot was among the most serious musicians of his generation.
His band members marvel that he only needed one take to record his most memorable song, “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.” That song recounts the 1975 sinking on Lake Superior of a legendary ore carrier, in Canadian waters.
Of course, we get to hear his greatest hits: “Sundown,” “If You Could Read My Mind” and “Early Morning Rain.”
But, ultimately, it’s not the music but rather the person that carries this documentary. He’s now a humble, sober soul who was sucked into fame, but staggered away and recovered.
He takes us through his life humbly, admitting errors and reliving his love of music. He loves Canada and Canada loves him. He belongs on the top shelf of Canadian artists with Leonard Cohen, Joni Mitchell and Neil Young.
But Canada has to share Gordon Lightfoot. He belongs to all of us.
