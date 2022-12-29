Film Review: 'Glass Onion' and 'The Pale Blue Eye'

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

On Netflix

(PG-13)

Grade: B+

The Pale Blue Eye

At the Myrna Loy

(R)

Grade: B+

My Grandma Harris was a modest lady who taught Sunday school. Never a blue word slipped through her red lips.

But she devoured Hitchcock murder mysteries.

She took me to see “Vertigo” at the Magnolia Theatre in Seattle in 1958 when I was 12.

I couldn’t sleep that night.

G.K Chesterton, English writer who gave us detective Father Brown, wrote that a good detective story reassures us that “the world is not all curves,” but that some things are “as straight as the sword.”

Ergo: Detectives straighten things out for us.

A pair of curvy mysteries await.

Netflix online is streaming “Glass Onion,” the eagerly awaited sequel to “Knives Out.” Daniel Craig, alias James Bond, attends a rich man’s island party during which the mogul promises his own murder, and will handsomely reward the person who solves the crime.

At the Myrna Loy, Netflix presents “Pale Blue Eye,” a period mystery, circa 1830, in which West Point cadet Edgar Allen Poe assists a detective (Christian Bale) in solving a grisly murder at the Academy.

I enjoyed them both – “Onion” for its mobius strip script and wily acting, “Pale Blue Eye” mostly for Masanobu Takayanagi’s mesmerizing cinematography and Howard Shore’s moody score.

The smiles inside “Onion” lie in peeling back the dry wit, the layered intrigue and cameos by Stephen Sondheim, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, YoYo Ma, Serena Williams, Hugh Grant, and, in her final role, Angela Lansbury. How apropos that Angela, 96, aka detective Jessica Fletcher, would wave goodbye inside a mystery.

This wry whodunit entertained me quite completely. Edward Norton inhabits a crafty billionaire, chagrined to discover his marks are nimble chess players, too.

“Pale Blue Eye” starts out as a curious puzzle, before devolving into horror. I recommend ignoring the grisly removal of the tell-tale hearts. Instead, just soak up the breathtaking camera shots – through windows, among shadowy trees. Photography worthy of a museum.

The script pays homage to Edgar Allen Poe, whose “Murders in the Rue Morgue” established the template for the detective story – a template that may have inspired Sir Arthur Conan Doyle to imagine Sherlock Holmes.

Auguste Dupin was Poe’s detective. In “Blue Eye” the sleuth is Augustus Landor. Parallels are buried everywhere.

Oscar-winning composer Howard Shore composed a deliciously unsettling score.

Both scripts are full of what Sherlock might have called “obvious things which nobody ever observes.”

So if, like my grandma, you yearn to solve a killing before Bible class, these two servings of murder served cold may suffice.