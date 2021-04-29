Film Review: French Exit

Or, closer to home, how about Nicolas Cage in almost everything. (For a few laughs, Google “The 5 Worst Nicolas Cage Performances, headed by “Vampire’s Kiss.”)

Where was I? In Paris, yes.

Frances meets a lonely French lady who invites her to awkward evenings alone. Frances’ black cat runs away, taking her dead husband with him. The search is on!

They’ve got to find kitty because there are widow/dead-husband wounds to heal – not to mention some dad-son baggage to check.

Meanwhile, the girlfriend Malcolm left behind shows up, new lover in tow – but she declares her love for Malcolm anyway.

Our tale takes a dark twist, when we begin to realize that Frances is writing her own Final Act, and intends to take her own life when the last Franc is flitted away.

That development gave me momentary pause. Perhaps all the hand-wringing was covering depression that will now give rise to a denouement that will make us love her after all.

Nope. The tone does turn from weird to sad for a bit, but there’s no enlightenment for her or for us.