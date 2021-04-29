Film Review: French Exit

French Exit
At the Myrna Loy
(R)
Grade: D
So how do we suppose an Overactors Anonymous meeting might start?
“Hi. My name is William Shatner. I’m an overactor. I haven’t stolen the spotlight for an hour now.”
Michelle Pfeiffer might need to seek out an OA meeting to seek penance for her performance in “French Exit.” She chews up the scenery on two continents, seemingly relishing the flavor of polyester.
I love Pfeiffer, that’s worth noting. I remember fondly her tumultuous marriage to Tony Montana in “Scarface” and her sultry version of “Making Whoopee” in “Baker Boys.”
In “French Exit” she plays a Frances, a 65-year-old widow who’s managed to blow the money she inherited from her deceased wealthy husband, Frank.
“What, exactly, was your plan?” asks her financial adviser, as he explains to her she’s now penniless.
“My plan was to die before it ran out,” she says. “But here I am.”
She’s mother to her 30-something son, Malcolm, a relationship that lies somewhere between awkward and creepy. When a friend of Frances offers her a free extended stay in her seldom-used French apartment, Frances tells Malcolm they’re going to Paris.
Malcolm (Lucas Hedges), with little hesitation, follows mom overseas – leaving his girlfriend behind.
What’s going on here? Why is Malcolm so tied to momma’s apron? Hey, Malcolm, the money’s gone.
Things get stranger when Malcolm seduces a frumpy fortune teller on their cruise ship.
The third partner on this trip to France is a black cat named “Small Frank.” We soon learn, that Frances’ ex-husband Frank has somehow possessed the spirit of this cat. Thanks to the fortune teller, dead Frank will séance with Frances and Malcolm about life and death.
“My husband lives inside my cat,” purrs Frances. There’s talk of worms and fleas that made me even more uncomfortable.
Frances empties her American bank account, converts it to French Francs, and starts giving cash away to whomever she meets on the streets of Paris.
Friendly reviewers use words like surreal or adult fantasy or “just the right amount of laughs” to legitimize these shenanigans, but the empress has no clothes on - and it’s best not to pretend she does.
And then there’s the matter of how Pfeiffer interprets her character. I was reminded of damsels in distress in old silent films who would sigh as they wiped their brow with a lace hanky as the train barreled down on them.
Or, closer to home, how about Nicolas Cage in almost everything. (For a few laughs, Google “The 5 Worst Nicolas Cage Performances, headed by “Vampire’s Kiss.”)
Where was I? In Paris, yes.
Frances meets a lonely French lady who invites her to awkward evenings alone. Frances’ black cat runs away, taking her dead husband with him. The search is on!
They’ve got to find kitty because there are widow/dead-husband wounds to heal – not to mention some dad-son baggage to check.
Meanwhile, the girlfriend Malcolm left behind shows up, new lover in tow – but she declares her love for Malcolm anyway.
Our tale takes a dark twist, when we begin to realize that Frances is writing her own Final Act, and intends to take her own life when the last Franc is flitted away.
That development gave me momentary pause. Perhaps all the hand-wringing was covering depression that will now give rise to a denouement that will make us love her after all.
Nope. The tone does turn from weird to sad for a bit, but there’s no enlightenment for her or for us.
If we’re looking for a silver lining, I would nominate the intriguing reactions to the people who are given wads of cash by Frances. A number of them are reluctant to accept the cash. One proud homeless man gives most of it back, insulted by her elitist condescension.
I appreciated the depth of character developed in some minor roles.
But, rest assured, Frances won’t let them stand under the stage lights for long. That’s her spot.
Perhaps we should end this un-Quakerly review by noting that some over-the-top performances can be memorable. I delighted in Al Pacino’s work in “Scarface,” for example.
And Marlon Brando was often good even when his ego was bursting through his bluster. He was often typecast in over-the-top roles where playing himself was expected and rewarded.
Apologies to the Myrna, which has been on a winning streak with “Minari” and “The Father.”
But it’s worth noting many critics liked “French Exit” and praised Pfeiffer’s performance along the way.
Je ne comprends pas.