Film Review: Flee

Flee

At the Myrna Loy

(PG-13)

Grade: A

As we welcome Afghan refugees to our Helena community, we need to seek to understand who they are and why they are here. We need to do our best to apply the platinum rule: Do unto them as they would want to be done to them, not as we would do to each other.

Only then can we be warm, welcoming and empathetic hosts.

Our first homework: Head to the Myrna to see “Flee.”

Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s Danish film made Oscar history by being nominated for Best Documentary, Best International Feature and Best Animated Feature.

“Flee” traces a young gay man’s 30-year journey from oppression and fear in Afghanistan to security in Denmark.

It’s a harrowing and hopeful story, captured through minimalistic animation. This is not the splashy Disney factory at work here. “Flee” is rather an act of love by animators trying to capture an immigrant’s soul in pencil-sketch renderings - drawings as threadbare as Amin’s early life.

Amin guides us through his story which begins in Kabul. His dad was arrested by authorities for vague political offenses. Amin never saw his dad again.

He was raised in a country where gays “don’t exist.”

“I was always tending to be a little different as a child,” he said softly.

To escape oppression of many shades, Amin saves money so he could make his way toward a brighter rainbow.

His emigration included tense time in Russia, hiding without papers.

He pays for boat transport to Scandinavia, but that frightening trip ends with arrest by a police boat.

Amin’s description of these paranoid times is frightening and touching.

“You can’t imagine how fleeing affects your life. How it destroys you,” he says. “You try to learn to trust people again. Even when you are safe, you are always on your guard.”

Amin eventually lands in Denmark, which embraces him. It’s not clear, even now, that he’s “legal,” but it is clear the Danes have welcomed him, without judgment.

The film is animated to disguise Amin’s identity. His given name is not Amin, and his face is never shown. Even though he’s been in Denmark for many years, fears from fleeing are still inside.

Amin has married his longtime friend, the young man he’s loved forever. By all counts they are living a fulfilling life.

Amin’s saga is sad. Fleeing has left deep scars. The most his Danish brothers and sisters can do is love him unconditionally to soothe his slow healing.

That’s our job here in Helena, too: to seek to understand and to love.

Also playing:

“Who We Are,” being shown at the Myrna during Black History Month, is an unapologetic indictment of America’s racist roots, tracing current cultural tension back to our beginning. I sampled a portion, and appreciated Jeffery Robinson, a gifted teacher who inspires by being honest – no false promises, no whitewashing of history.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0