Film Review: Field of Dreams (1989)

Field of Dreams (1989)

On Amazon Prime, et al.

(PG)

Grade: A

Baseball reminds us of all that was once good – and will come again.

Tonight, America’s game returns. All we need is apple pie, hot dogs and a cold one to wash it down.

It all starts after the last two words of the Star Spangled Banner: “Play Ball!”

And if they play, the fans will come. Well, not exactly. The Nationals and the Yankees will play in an empty Nationals Park, followed by San Fran at the Dodgers. “No in person attendance,” say the notices.

And, yet, seeing that first pitch still gives me hope because baseball has always given me hope.

Memories…

My childhood glove is in the garage along with an old bat. On weekends in the ’50s I ran over to a field with friends to play ball. I was Number 7, Mickey Mantle, batting third and playing center field. I spent a fair amount of my allowance on Topps baseball cards, ripping them open and hoping for a Mantle. I’d throw most of the bubblegum away. You can only chew so much. No Mantle.