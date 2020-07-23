Film Review: Field of Dreams (1989)

Field of Dreams (1989)
On Amazon Prime, et al.
(PG)
Grade: A
Baseball reminds us of all that was once good – and will come again.
Tonight, America’s game returns. All we need is apple pie, hot dogs and a cold one to wash it down.
It all starts after the last two words of the Star Spangled Banner: “Play Ball!”
And if they play, the fans will come. Well, not exactly. The Nationals and the Yankees will play in an empty Nationals Park, followed by San Fran at the Dodgers. “No in person attendance,” say the notices.
And, yet, seeing that first pitch still gives me hope because baseball has always given me hope.
Memories…
My childhood glove is in the garage along with an old bat. On weekends in the ’50s I ran over to a field with friends to play ball. I was Number 7, Mickey Mantle, batting third and playing center field. I spent a fair amount of my allowance on Topps baseball cards, ripping them open and hoping for a Mantle. I’d throw most of the bubblegum away. You can only chew so much. No Mantle.
I coached a Pony League team of grade schoolers when I was only 14. We had a bunch of ragamuffins without much talent but with a surplus of spirit. We had the shortest kid in town. When I taught him to crouch, no pitcher could throw a strike. I saved him for big moments. Walked every time. A pinch walker. He felt important.
We lost in the championship game.
When the World Series was on radio during my grade school days, I’d wear a long-sleeved sweater and run the ear plug up the sleeve to my ear to listen to my Yankees.
My grandma loved baseball, too, and took me to Seattle Rainiers games. She’d always bet me a quarter against the Yankees in the World Series. She hated them.
I was a solid softball player. I coaxed my baseball friends into going to Sunday School so they’d be eligible to be on my church softball team. We Methodists, full of Born Again Ballplayers, won the pennant, losing only one game to the Baptists. We staged an impossible rally in the top of the ninth. I doubled to center and we took the lead – only to lose it in the bottom of the ninth. It still stings.
When softball turned to fast ball, Brent wasn’t good enough. Dreams over.
But I could still listen!
In Missouri in grad school Sue and I would lie outside on the hood of my 1957 Ford and turn up the radio so we could hear the St. Louis Cardinals with Harry “Holy Cow” Caray calling the plays. Once in a while we’d drive two hours and sit in the bleachers at Busch Stadium. A dollar beer in a beautiful outdoor ballpark. Heaven.
With tonight’s 5:08 p.m. return of “baseball,” today’s movie memory could be only one film: “Field of Dreams.”
“Field of Dreams” draws on the best of Frank Capra and Jimmy Stewart to spin a fantasy of a corn farmer who hears a voice in his field: “If you build it, he will come.”
Throwing logic and savings to the wind, Ray cuts down his crops, builds a ballpark – and Shoeless Joe Jackson brings his White Sox buddies from 1919 to play ball on Ray’s back forty. In 1920 that team became the infamous Black Sox after being convicted of throwing the World Series.
The deeper story is about Ray’s relationship to his dad. Perhaps bitter at losing his mom, Ray was rough on dad. He said cruel things just before his father died – words he has forever regretted. Ray and Dad will get a chance to heal those wounds on the field of dreams.
Kevin Costner, the dad, has never been better, and Amy Madigan is just as wonderful as his wife who stands by her man even as they deplete their savings to chase a dream.
The “supporting” cast includes Burt Lancaster and James Earl Jones, likely working for friendship.
We really need “Field of Dreams” right now. Ray was right: Baseball does indeed remind us of what was once good. But with empty stands, it’s also reminds us of what we’ve lost.
But if we dream it, a better day will come. It’s going to take some unselfishness and some sacrifice, but everything worth achieving demands that.
Need hope?
The first game tonight takes place in DC and our leader is throwing out the first pitch: Dr. Anthony Fauci.
