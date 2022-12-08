Film Review: Eternal Daughter and Devotion

Eternal Daughter

At the Myrna Loy

(PG-13)

Grade: B+

Devotion

At the Cinemark

(PG-13)

Grade: B+

“They just don’t make movies like that anymore.”

Ever sung that song?

Well, Hollywood just did.

“Devotion” is a movie about the Korean War that looks like a movie that might have been shown during the Korean War.

“Devotion” is an old-fashioned war movie featuring brave American Navy wingmen providing air cover for endangered ground troops. These fighter pilots would unflinchingly sacrifice their lives for God, country, duty.

Not only does “Devotion” have a retro story to tell, but, visually, the movie looks like a John Wayne Technicolor classic.

Patriotism is served straight, without ironic seasoning.

Still with me, pilgrim?

Only one element has a clearly modern sensibility: the portrayal of racism in the service is more honest, than movies made 50 years ago.

The emotional power lies in two performances: Jesse Brown and his wife Daisy. I did, in fact, cry during “Devotion” and those tears always surrounded them.

Jesse and Daisy loved their child Pamela unconditionally, and Pamela’s glowing as she grows.

I found Jesse’s close friend and fellow-hero, Tom, less nuanced, feeling more like a caricature of a good soldier.

Jesse was a ground-breaking black Navy pilot from Mississippi who overcame racism at home and in the service.

We see racist glances from white neighbors and hear racist slurs while on duty. We see him confronted at a club where white soldiers smoothly flow.

Elizabeth Taylor to the rescue, inviting him to her table.

Overall, an oft-told story: Some brave warriors never return.

But despite always knowing the next line, we are hooked -- we smile on cue, we cry on cue.

For those whose comfort food is vegetarian rather than prime rib medium rare, the Myrna is serving up “Eternal Daughter,” an art film packed with meta meanings, body doubles, temporal headstands, gothic shivers and a surprise ending.

Checking into the ominous hotel are Tilda Swinton (light makeup) and her mother, Tilda Swinton (heavy makeup). Turns out the hotel was once their family estate – so down memory lane we go.

After a few days in the fog with doors creaking and shadows lurking, one of them leaves. Tilda, of course.

When you get home, Google up “Eternal Daughter Ending” in Cinemaholic – only then will you figure out what happened, when it happened and why.

Now, sometimes such head-spinners enchant bridge-playing me, but this time I found myself admiring the craft without really embracing the film. Joanna Hogg’s “Daughter” tries a touch too hard to be elusive and artistic.

Still, arguing about “what just happened” afterwards will be great fun for cinephiles.

And Tilda’s Tilda, of course. We all love Tilda.