Film Review: Enter the Dragon (1973)

Enter the Dragon (1973)
Stream on Amazon Prime, et al.
(R)
Grade: B
In a quiet cemetery on top of Seattle’s Capitol Hill stands a headstone, overlooking Lake Washington.
Bruce Lee
Nov. 27, 1940 – July 20, 1973
“Your inspiration continues to guide us towards our personal liberation.”
Lee’s grave is visited by an estimated 10,000 people each year.
A Seattle native, I’ve visited that grave because I have always admired Bruce Lee.
Bruce Lee studied philosophy at the University of Washington. He married Linda Cadwell, a fellow UW student.
Lee boiled his life philosophy down to water.
"Empty your mind. Be formless, shapeless. Be water, my friend."
Lee consistently explained martial arts in philosophical terms.
“Reality is apparent when one ceases to compare.”
“Float comfortably in emptiness, without obstruction.”
Lee floated through his last film, “Enter the Dragon.”
Lee died on July 20, 1973, during final editing of “Dragon,” released one month later.
On the surface, “Dragon” seems like a formula 007 film, with an Asian special agent. The acting is clunky at times, blustery at others – and the film feels dated.
But seen in the context of the life of Bruce Lee, his final film becomes a requiem to a man whose popularity in martial arts rivaled Muhammad Ali’s in boxing.
Ali and Lee were both icons, born two years apart. Lee, the older, also floated like a butterfly and stung like a bee. Lee admired Ali and said many times Ali would destroy him in a fight.
Lee, who has been called, “the most influential martial artist in history,” started as a street fighter in Hong Kong who would fight on rooftops.
Lee’s mission in “Enter the Dragon” starts with a visit to a graveyard where he apologizes to his former mentor.
“What I am going to do is contrary to what you taught me,” he says. “Please find a way to forgive me.”
Translation: Lee believes martial arts should be defensive, but this mission may be violent, with his body becoming his weapon.
The rest of the story is a formula action, with a wild final fight that includes Jackie Chan as one of the opposing fighters.
But it’s not the story, rather the presence of grunting, twirling Bruce Lee that makes “Dragon” worth watching. It’s hard to take our eyes off the charismatic Lee.
Lee viewed martial arts as “the art of fighting without fighting...a way of intercepting fists.”
What is it about Lee that generates such a passionate following, then and now?
We can start with the fact that he was handsome with black eyes and a fat-free body, described as “warm marble.” He worked out compulsively, ate healthy.
Lee was not an actor playing a fighter, but a world-class fighter playing himself.
Lee’s hands and feet were as fast as a cobra’s forked tongue.
A second aspect of his appeal is his mystical view of martial arts: “Not being tense but ready. Not thinking but not dreaming. Not being set, but being flexible.”
His patented scream when attacking is accompanied by cat-quick movements and devastating strikes.
A third part of his appeal, for me, is the fact that he married a shy girl who loved him and stayed with him. Rumors of infidelity exist, but I believe Lee, even while flawed, was a loving husband and father.
That a quiet girl loved him matters to me.
“We are two halves that make a whole,” he said.
A fourth part of the Lee appeal is that he broke racial barriers in Hollywood. Lee auditioned for the lead in the TV series “Kung Fu,” but was passed over in favor of a white actor with no martial arts skills, David Carradine.
Studio excuses for why they bypassed Lee included Lee’s “Asian accent” and his “lack of serenity.”
Lee’s revenge consisted in starring in “Enter the Dragon,” which became the most successful martial arts movie in history.
My final, less scholarly, reason for Lee’s appeal?
He’s cool.
I’m not sure what cool means, but I know I’m not and Bruce Lee is. Boom.
Lee’s legacy has been rekindled in recent years with new documentaries including an ESPN special.
Lee has been called the grandfather of mixed martial arts, MMA.
When I see Helena kids training in martial arts – my granddaughter Ofie is one – I think of the skinny Hong Kong kid who inspired kids around the world to learn and love martial arts.
When Ofie kicks, Bruce Lee smiles.