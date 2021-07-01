Film Review: Enter the Dragon (1973)

Lee died on July 20, 1973, during final editing of “Dragon,” released one month later.

On the surface, “Dragon” seems like a formula 007 film, with an Asian special agent. The acting is clunky at times, blustery at others – and the film feels dated.

But seen in the context of the life of Bruce Lee, his final film becomes a requiem to a man whose popularity in martial arts rivaled Muhammad Ali’s in boxing.

Ali and Lee were both icons, born two years apart. Lee, the older, also floated like a butterfly and stung like a bee. Lee admired Ali and said many times Ali would destroy him in a fight.

Lee, who has been called, “the most influential martial artist in history,” started as a street fighter in Hong Kong who would fight on rooftops.

Lee’s mission in “Enter the Dragon” starts with a visit to a graveyard where he apologizes to his former mentor.

“What I am going to do is contrary to what you taught me,” he says. “Please find a way to forgive me.”

Translation: Lee believes martial arts should be defensive, but this mission may be violent, with his body becoming his weapon.