Film Review: Elvis

Elvis

At the Cinemark

(PG-13)

Grade: B

Having loved “Moulin Rouge,” I was eager to see how director Baz Luhrmann would electrify the life of Elvis Presley.

Perhaps because my expectations were so high, I came away slightly disappointed, even while still enjoying the 159-minute journey.

Apparently, I’m the only critic who wasn’t blown away by Austin Butler’s portrayal of Elvis. I’m always uneasy when an actor physically impersonates a real-life character rather than filtering that life through their own being and owning the role.

I cringed at the hip-wiggling cliches in the early scenes. Yes, girls swooned over Elvis. Yes, moral America accused him of being the pied piper who led their children up the mountain of sin.

But the portrayal of his animal magnetism felt shallow, superficial.

Tom Hanks is comically miscast as Machiavellian manager Col. Tom Parker who both anointed and exploited Elvis. Hanks is just too nice. Hollywood is loaded with sleazy actors who could have slipped seedily into this juicy role.

But let’s focus on the positive.

For starters, Luhrmann has drawn a compassionate portrait of a very complex star. The script allows Elvis to be layered, and his descent into drug addiction avoids standard tropes.

We see a good man/soldier/singer trying to keep his balance, but still slipping off the beam.

The music is enjoyable, a mix of Elvis originals, plus some Butler renditions of his songs. Butler is better when singing rather than swooning.

The portrayal of black musicians as foundational to Elvis is welcome. Elvis worshiped BB King and modeled his music after black gospel and R&B.

Some critics have accused the film of appropriating black culture. One writer called the film racist in its one-dimensional portrayal of musicians of color. The script does wobble across a tightrope between stereotyping and respecting black musicians.

Overall, “Elvis” is worth seeing, better than many music biopics.

I’m a tough sell for this film because I was the target audience for Elvis. I was a young teen when he exploded onto the scene. At night, I would hide a transistor radio under my pillow so I could listen to CFUN (“see fun!”), a Vancouver, British Columbia, radio station playing non-stop rock.

But I wasn’t an Elvis fan – he courted fainting ladies, not awkward boys.

In the ’50s I loved the Everly Brothers and Conway Twitty. In the ’60s my vinyls included Mama and Papas, Creedence Clearwater, Judy Collins, Beach Boys, Four Seasons, the Supremes and, yes, the Beatles, especially their darker hallucinogenic period when they belatedly retired “yeah yeah yeah.”

I applaud a biopic that emphasizes the goodness in a star. I applaud its crediting black musicians for the birth of rock.

But I didn’t really come away knowing the inner Elvis.

Butler looked the part, his hips wiggled the part, but he never captured the sad soul of the King.

No second helpings for this Baz offering. Once was enough.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0