Film Review: “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” (1982)

“E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” (1982)
Free on Amazon Prime
(PG)
Grade: A
When I think of Steven Spielberg’s greatest films, scenes quickly jump to mind.
“Jaws:” “You’re gonna need a bigger boat.”
“Close Encounters:” The five notes, “G, A, F, (octave lower) F, C.”
“Schindler’s List:” “I could have got more out. I could have got more.”
“Private Ryan:” The beach landing on D Day.
“E.T.”: Gert and E.T. scream at each other; silhouetted kids on bikes fly across the moon before Elliott’s tearful goodbye to E.T. (“Come” “Stay” “Bye”)
I would contend that the timeless masterpiece sitting on the Spielberg mountaintop is “E.T.”
If, for any reason, your family has not watched “E.T.” together – recently! - please put some Reese’s Pieces in a bowl and curl up on the couch together to laugh, to cry and to reflect on the tall lessons the short alien brought to our planet.
The beauty of revisiting old favorites during the pandemic – one asset in a year of debits – is that great art offers new lessons each time we return. Monet’s water lilies offer new beauty each viewing.
I was curious what new wisdom “E.T.” would share with me. I am grateful that E.T. reached out with his long finger, glowing at the tip, and touched my forehead – planting new thoughts in my old brain.
I’m happy to share five of them.
1. Celebrate our differences
It’s pretty clear, E.T. lacked proper immigration papers, but Elliott provides the guest with a safe sanctuary closet. He greeted the visitor with love and kindness. “E.T.” is a metaphoric tale of both immigration and inclusivity. We welcome this encouragement now, more than ever, in an era that is sending unmistakably unwelcoming messages to ever-increasing numbers of our neighbors. It’s grown chilly outside. We need to phone home.
2. Trust children
We often talk of the innocence of children, but seldom ponder why. I would offer a spiritual possibility. Perhaps a child’s innocence means she is closer to the spiritual realm at birth, and then drifts away. If that’s so, perhaps we should always look to the young when we seek to understand the mysteries of life. We should not dismiss their “immature” insights, but rather take them very seriously. And the children shall guide us.
3. Be open to mysterious sources of healing
E.T. has the power to heal. He brings the geranium to life and heals the spirit of Elliott. In turn, Elliott declares his love for E.T., and his gifted healing powers speed the resurrection of the dying alien. E.T.’s last line, “I’ll be right here” suggests he’s now Elliott’s guardian, lifetime contract. I doubt there will be any “owie” that E.T. won’t heal, if Elliott raises an index finger to the sky.
4. Be kind to all creatures
I’m not talking of “E.T.” here, but of the frogs that Elliott frees from the school classroom prior to being dissected. Elliott intuits a message from E.T. to save the frogs, and so Elliott unleashes chaos on the classroom – which includes placing one hopper on the shiny black shoes of a squeamish girl, just for fun. We also have a lovable Golden who befriends E.T. And let’s not forget nature – the pot of geraniums is brought back to life numerous times, a sign of healing. Put these all together and we have an almost Native meditation on the sacredness of all living things, including the land beneath our feet.
5. Lean into fear
Finally, there is Buddhist wisdom in “E.T.” reminding us not to run from our fears and our grief, but to lean into the wind and be guided by its cold lessons. Elliott loves E.T. unconditionally, as do Gertie and Michael – and the golden, for that matter. Their fears vanish when they choose to see the goodness in E.T. The love these children give away boomerangs back with compound interest.
I’ll close by praising the portrayal of motherhood, as embodied in this story. This suddenly-single frazzled mom moves quickly from fear to love in supporting her kids and their new friend who likes to play dress up and drink Coors.
We need to be reminded that the best of children’s films and children’s literature are not just for kids. These “innocent films” are inviting us all to reconnect with our innocent selves, the spirit that’s always alive inside of us, ready to offer wisdom that we’re sometimes too proud and too grown up to embrace.