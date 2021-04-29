Film Review: “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” (1982)

E.T. has the power to heal. He brings the geranium to life and heals the spirit of Elliott. In turn, Elliott declares his love for E.T., and his gifted healing powers speed the resurrection of the dying alien. E.T.’s last line, “I’ll be right here” suggests he’s now Elliott’s guardian, lifetime contract. I doubt there will be any “owie” that E.T. won’t heal, if Elliott raises an index finger to the sky.

4. Be kind to all creatures

I’m not talking of “E.T.” here, but of the frogs that Elliott frees from the school classroom prior to being dissected. Elliott intuits a message from E.T. to save the frogs, and so Elliott unleashes chaos on the classroom – which includes placing one hopper on the shiny black shoes of a squeamish girl, just for fun. We also have a lovable Golden who befriends E.T. And let’s not forget nature – the pot of geraniums is brought back to life numerous times, a sign of healing. Put these all together and we have an almost Native meditation on the sacredness of all living things, including the land beneath our feet.

5. Lean into fear