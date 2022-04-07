Film Review: Drive My Car

“Drive My Car”

Streaming on HBO Max

Grade: A

“Drive My Car” sounds like a film that belongs in the garage next to “Fast and Furious,” “Baby Driver” and “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

To my surprise, this thoughtful Japanese Oscar-winner is closer to being a Bergman contemplation of sadness than a road movie. All the horsepower is internal.

“Drive My Car,” winner of the Oscar for Best International Film, was also nominated as Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay and Best Director. The three-hour film is deserving of that recognition.

The story develops slowly, but that patient pace lays the foundation for a powerful cathartic ending where a grieving widower begins to find peace.

“Drive My Car” focuses on a theater director whose wife dies suddenly from a brain aneurism. Thrown off balance, widower Yusuke sinks into a lonely dark place. The light he needs comes from an unlikely source: A friendship with a studio driver, who transports him everywhere in his own Red Saab.

Misaki is an efficient, kind lady who takes pride in being totally dependable and always available.

Her almost Kantian adherence to duty camouflages her very caring heart – and also hides her past, which is laced with grief and guilt.

What begins as a professional relationship evolves slowly into a trusting friendship. That trust leads to disclosure, first by Yusuke who vulnerably recounts his life, his marriage and his loss.

Misaki, in turn, tells her story, which included an abusive mother who died when their home was buried in a mudslide. She harbors guilt that she did not risk her own life to try to save her mom.

In the film’s transcendent scene, Yusuke suggests they drive to where her house once stood. They climb the hill and stand on that now empty land.

Silence. A hug. Healing.

As someone who, like Yusuke, lost a soulmate, I was deeply affected by that cathartic scene where two people make peace with their painful pasts.

In American cinema we might expect this moment to be followed by love and marriage. But this relationship is spiritual, not romantic.

The story ends with a glimpse of Misaki going shopping and loading her food into a red Saab, a gift from her friend now no longer a part of her life.

The story is framed around theatre productions of Chekov’s play “Uncle Vanya,” a dark tale of a man regretting an unfulfilling life. Unlike the play, however, “Drive My Car” ends with a sunrise.

The film was shot on a shoestring budget of under $1 million, making its Oscar victory over high-priced productions even more satisfying.

As one who appreciates long interior journeys, I was grateful for the script’s courage to take its time so as not to rush grief.

Yes, there are diversions into infidelity and jealousy, but the story finds its way back to due north as our car reaches its final destination.

