Film Review: Dream Horse

The dream is launched between pints at a pub, where Jan is a bartender and waitress. Jan and her group of friends of a certain age are suffering a sort of collective mid-life crisis.

“We need something to look forward to so we can believe things can change.”

The film opens quietly, as we follow Jan through a couple routine days that begin by petting her large dog who shares the bed, feeding her duck and walking to work.

One repetitive day, Jan reads a story about horseracing and decides, why not? She calls a meeting at a pool hall, and puts chairs around the table. Jan sits near the side pocket.

To her delight a motley collection of dreamers and drinkers show up in support. They pool funds to buy a mare, pay a stallion to do his man thing, and soon a foal is born.

The friends choose “Dream Alliance” as the name, befitting their high hopes.

Absolutely nothing will happen that we couldn’t have guessed: movies about underdogs – make that underhorses - seldom end with losses, after all.

But it’s not what happens to the horse that we care about, but the joy this journey brings to the friends.