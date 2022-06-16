Film Review: Crimes of the Future

Crimes of the Future

Grade: B-

Organ donations will never seem the same again.

Neither will sex, for that matter. Or surgery…

Welcome to the warped world of David Cronenberg, the 79-year-old Canadian film director who pushes boundaries and explores uncomfortable possibilities. His Cannes screening of “Crimes of the Future” included walkouts, but also a standing ovation from those who stayed.

Critics have settled on “body horror” to capsulize his style, because of his fascination with the transformation of the flesh – from human to insect, or from media addict to media meal (after being erotically ingested by an organic/orgasmic TV set!)

His most accessible creations might be “The Fly,” “Dead Ringers” and “History of Violence,” but diehard fans tend to gravitate toward his more surreal visions such as “Videodrome” and “Scanners.”

Although his films are sometimes shocking and sexually provocative, his scripts are really allegories waiting to be decoded. A scholarly book titled “The Philosophy of David Cronenberg” includes chapters about his semantics, his worldview and his obsession with body transformation.

I was trying to come up with a way to describe the Cronenberg mystique when I read an article which used the mathematical concept of a Klein Bottle as a filter to explain how the pandemic transformed us.

A Klein Bottle, a crazy uncle of the Mobius strip, has “one hole and one handle.” One writer described it as “a one-sided surface that, if travelled upon, can be followed back to the point of origin while flipping the traveler upside down.”

Yup. When we leave a Cronenberg movie, we often “walk” out upside down – head scrambled, always; feet above our head, sometimes.

In fairness, I can’t say I always love Cronenberg’s films, but I do respect him as a serious filmmaker who doesn’t give a buzzing fly about marketability. He gathers brilliant actors -- Viggo Mortensen, Kristen Stewart and Lea Seydoux in “Crimes” -- to recreate and share his latest nightmare. He then invites us cinematic cryptographers to go to work.

Cost of admission: We have to agree not to be offended -- to withhold judgment while curiously tilting our retriever heads.

“Crimes of the Future” bursts with provocative scenes. A mother kills her son in the first minute. The boy’s body is later subjected to an autopsy -- a surgical “performance” watched by an audience who bought tickets.

Assuming you haven’t walked out on this review, we can discuss Saul, the mad scientist whose body is harvesting new organs. His beautiful assistant, Caprice, conducts computer-assisted surgery on Saul. She tattoos the organs and, eventually, harvests them for research.

These surgical procedures are theatre, and audiences lean over the balcony to watch the operations.

Believe it or not, the operations have erotic undertones for both surgeon and subject.

“Surgery is the new sex,” we are told. Yo, Dr. William “retired” Harper? Is your eyebrow raised?

As for me, I was neither aroused nor particularly impressed by any of this. Neither was I offended, simply because horror bores me more often than disturbing me.

I was, however, intrigued by the concept that evolution will expunge pain from our existence. Saul’s surgery is pain-free. Dying is pain-free.

I’m ready for a script to push that premise to thought-provoking conclusions. Is a pain-free life one we should welcome? Or are pain, grief and mortality doors to understanding our existence?

Another thread involves the timely exploration of transformation. Thoughtful essays have been written suggesting issues of gender fluidity are at the heart of Cronenberg’s stories. One writer argued that even though the transformation of identity is presented inside a “horror” framework, the script is actually a thoughtful “discussion” of transition, pushed to its philosophical limits.

Maybe. But I don’t think “Crimes” coalesces into a coherent philosophical or environmental message. Neither did the characters get me to care about their existential angst, even though the final scene has one tear sliding down one cheek.

Buried in “Crimes” are a host of pregnant topics dropped before birth.

Personally, I’d would have removed the scenes with the young boy that are infected with disturbing implications. And proposing cutting as orgasmic sent shivers through me, because we teachers have seen too many scars on wrists of students we love.

Side note: One critic reports that “trans, non-binary and genderqueer folks” are embracing Cronenberg’s movies as “revealing positive, affirming themes to benefit a marginalized community.”

That’s intriguing, but perhaps a bit of a stretch?

