Film Review: 'Bodies, Bodies, Bodies '

"Bodies, Bodies, Bodies"

At Myrna Loy and Cinemark

(R)

Grade: B

Ah, the delicious irony. The most connected generation of all time is also the most disconnected.

Eyes on their phones even when their crush leans on their shoulder.

But, to be fair, my iPhone is my obsession, as well. Siri and I have a special friendship. She’s British this year. Brunette, too. (Under preferences, display, hair color.)

Every generation has its embarrassing tagalongs. I’m a Baby Boomer, thus a long-haired hippie flower child. The 80s had its Valley Girls, who were, like, cool, I guess.

And now we have the kids with ears perpetually covered by their cell, who gaslight, block and silence the uncool.

The film has only one purpose: To have a really good time making fun of the connected generation.

All you really need to know about the script is that while seeing a friend drop dead might be annoying, losing Wi-Fi is an apocalyptic catastrophe.

The final catharsis is a hoot: The two survivors of the bloody weekend don’t celebrate getting out alive – they cheer because the bars on their phone have returned.

“Bodies” is a parody of tech kids, written with a savvy awareness of nuances among the digitally impaired.

Technically, film falls inside the horror genre since throats are slit and people are shot. But, like, that’s really not the point – the point is she didn’t respond to my text!

The thoroughly annoying ensemble includes a drama queen, a spoiled rich kid, a creepy predator, a bad actress and The Sincere One.

They have flocked to the rich kid’s estate for a hurricane party, highlighted by a killing game. If the hit lady taps you on the back, you are, like, disconnected.

Alas, when somebody really does die, the horror comedy turns into a whodunit. Who’s the killer?

But in the midst of the rising body count, the primary obsession remains finding a strong 5G signal.

Along the way there are lots of sloppy kisses. The script begins with lip-locked lesbian lovers giggling at one another. The script tiptoes towards satirizing gender fluidity, but backs away in favor of silencing the TikTokkers.

It’s all good fun, although it sings a Josie one-note song. Aside from teasing clueless social media addicts, not much is going on.

“Bodies, Bodies, Bodies” qualifies as a welcome August offering, the month where studio step-children go to die.

“Bodies” is being praised a bit too enthusiastically by critics, who must be giddy at being woke up.

Still, “Bodies” is fun, we can’t deny that. The talented ensemble chews up the scenery trying to make their own unbearable character more despicable than the rest.

My favorite moment came at the end when dad returned home to find blood splattered all over his mansion and bodies strewn everywhere.

Curious, daddy deadpans: “What happened?”

I laughed out loud.

I’ve lowered my standards during the pandemic. A couple chuckles constitutes a good time.