Film Review: "Billie"

Still, we get a sense of Billie Holiday’s glorious voice singing blues that reflect her sad life.

“She had a beautiful soul she could only express by singing...Billie always made me smile, even sadly.”

The film begins poignantly as Tony Bennett reflects on her early death, and wonders rhetorically, “why do stars crack up when they hit the top? What causes that?”

In Billie’s case bad choices and bad partners hastened her demise, which included a stint in prison.

But when she was on stage, she was pure poetry – smooth and genuine, without a trace of ego.

“Before she even opened her mouth, she had everybody in her power,” said one.

When asked during an interview which of her songs defined her life, she chose “Don’t Explain.”

That’s a revealing choice, because the lyrics are about a cheating partner coming home. When he prepares to make an excuse, he’s hushed up by the words “Don’t Explain.”