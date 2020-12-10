Film Review: "Billie"

“Billie”
At the Myrna Loy
R
Grade: B
Southern trees bear a strange fruit,
Blood on the leaves and blood at the root.
So begins the 1937 poem “Strange Fruit” by Abel Meeropol, a teacher from the Bronx who, when he saw a photograph of a lynching, sat down to capture his outrage in verse.
Meeropol set his verse to song, which found its way to jazz singer Billie Holiday, whose version became her life signature. In 1999, Time Magazine named it its “Song of the Century.”
Holiday sang that song from the inside out, reflecting her own life, which had more than its share of sadness. Voltaire called poetry the music of the soul – and Billie Holiday transported that poetry to her the soul and then shared it with the world.
When Billie sang “Strange Fruit” to audiences she “witnessed a range of reactions, from tears to walkouts and racist hecklers.”
Those critics were outliers, however, as that anthem emerged as a powerful voice of protest.
In her autobiography, she talks of singing that incendiary song – and then holding her breath.
“The first time I sang it I thought it was a mistake,” wrote Holiday. “There wasn’t even a patter of applause when I finished. Then a lone person began to clap nervously. Then suddenly everyone was clapping.”
The stage is empty now, but Billie Holiday’s fans are still clapping.
James Erskine’s documentary, “Billie,” while being a rather uninspired bit of documentary filmmaking, does capture enough of Billie Holiday to remind us of why we love her, and why we miss her.
Her life was tragic, soulful – a search for love in her personal life to match the love from audiences.
We don’t get to hear enough music in this documentary, just enough to whet the palate. But I enjoyed snippets such as “Fine and Mellow.”
We also catch moments with legends such as Count Basie and Louis Armstrong. One clip from the 1947 movie “New Orleans” features Billie together on stage with bandleader Louis. Pure joy.
The film suffers from a split-focus because it centers on a journalist who was trying to piece together the life of Billie Holiday before that writer died by suicide. The film is framed around Linda Lipnack Kuehl’s research. While her footage and archival material is fascinating, the documentary loses momentum every time the focus switches from Billie to Linda.
Still, we get a sense of Billie Holiday’s glorious voice singing blues that reflect her sad life.
“She had a beautiful soul she could only express by singing...Billie always made me smile, even sadly.”
The film begins poignantly as Tony Bennett reflects on her early death, and wonders rhetorically, “why do stars crack up when they hit the top? What causes that?”
In Billie’s case bad choices and bad partners hastened her demise, which included a stint in prison.
But when she was on stage, she was pure poetry – smooth and genuine, without a trace of ego.
“Before she even opened her mouth, she had everybody in her power,” said one.
When asked during an interview which of her songs defined her life, she chose “Don’t Explain.”
That’s a revealing choice, because the lyrics are about a cheating partner coming home. When he prepares to make an excuse, he’s hushed up by the words “Don’t Explain.”
That remark could be seen as tacit approval of his infidelity, and she’s been criticized for those lyrics. But many see that response as simply her stoic acceptance of pain, and her determination to go on living, finding what joy she can, when she can.
In other words, it’s a sad resignation that her life isn’t ever going to get easier.
And it didn’t. She died at age 44 of cirrhosis, including complications from drugs and alcohol. As she lay in a hospital, dying, she was arrested for drug possession.
But that tragic ending can’t overshadow her beautiful voice which was pure soul.
I agree with Billie that her life is inside those lyrics. If somebody were to ask her why she made so many poor choices in life, I’d advise her not to answer.
Don’t explain, Billie. Just put that white flower in your hair, and sing.
