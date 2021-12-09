Film Review: Belfast

Belfast

At the Myrna Loy

(R)

Grade: A

No one has captured the conflicts in Ireland more eternally than WB Yeats.

"All is changed, changed utterly;

A terrible beauty is born"

Yeats was writing about the Easter Rising 1916, but his words could fit over so many bloody moments in Irish history.

A half century later, poet Ciaran Carson wrote in “Belfast Confetti” about the Irish Troubles, the conflict that stretched from the late sixties to the end of the century.

Suddenly as the riot squad moved in, it was raining exclamation marks.

Nuts, bolts, nails, car-keys. A fount of broken type…

I have visited Ireland 20 times, Belfast a half dozen. I’ve walked the beaches near Yeats’ grave. I’m not Irish, but I’m hoping for honorary consideration.

All Ireland seems a poem to me, often a sad one. The coast of Ireland is cold and ragged, fitting punctuation for its history.

And yet there’s no joy like Irish joy. No beer like Guinness. Patrons of “Oliver St. John’s Gogarty,” a favorite pub of mine in Temple Bar, raise glasses while singing traditional music in the evening - Irish voices rising in joy this time.

Once, when visiting Belfast, I asked an Irish friend to recommend a pub. I think he sent me to Kelly’s Cellars.

“You’re American, so not to worry, but there’s lots of history there,” said John. Yes, on the sides of building, on pub walls. Everywhere.

All my Irish memories came flowing back as I watched Kenneth Branagh’s masterpiece, “Belfast,” shot predominantly in black and white.

“Belfast” takes place in 1969 during the outset of The Troubles, the long conflict with complex roots and many graves, which pit predominantly Catholic Nationalists against Protestant Unionists.

Rather than being a political film which takes sides, the film ends with a dedication “to those who left, to those who stayed and to those who were lost.” In other words, a loving ode to all those who lived “on both sides of the street” during those years.

In keeping with Branagh’s sensitive approach, we see the conflict not through the eyes of the combatants, but through the eyes of three couples – a Protestant husband and wife, who are thinking of leaving for England to escape the bloodshed, their aging parents who would die at home rather than leave and, most poignantly, a 9-year-old Protestant boy and his childhood crush, the Catholic blonde who sits across from him in class.

The film slides from one story to the next. We see dad trying to talk mom, crying, into leaving. We see the grandparents grieving, but resigned at seeing their daughter emigrate to safety.

And, in the most touching moments of all, we see young Buddy catching glances of his beloved Catherine. Both kids too shy to approach each other.

One day Buddy walks by Catherine’s window in town and sees her mom combing her hair. The camera then cuts behind her as she parts the curtains to watch Buddy walk away, her slight smile caught in reflection.

Such moments are exquisitely framed – through windows, through doorways, through iron fences.

Grandpa (Ciaran Hinds), who’s failing, dances with grandma (Judi Dench), the only woman he’s ever loved.

Dad leaves, promising to come back soon. As he steps on the bus, he puts his hand on the inside of the glass door – and his wife does the same, on the outside. Precious, beautiful.

“Belfast” starts briefly in color, retreats to black and white, then shows a few colorful moments of American sitcoms on televisions. The ending also blossoms, suggesting love and hope.

“Belfast” ends bittersweet with the death of grandpa, the departure of the family – and Buddy trading goodbye gifts with Catherine.

The film’s message of hope arrives at the funeral.

“Don’t say he’s gone,” says one mourner. “Say you’re glad he was here.”

Just like Buddy, Branagh was born in Belfast in 1960, and moved to Berkshire at 9 to escape The Troubles. “Belfast” is a gift of love by a son to his homeland – and that love is felt in every scene.

Yes, we see violence in the streets. Buildings torched. Shops ransacked. Confrontations in the streets. But that violence is background. The foreground is the story of people who love one another, trying not to let Irish Troubles become their own.

“Belfast” is the finest film I’ve seen in 2021, and one of the finest since Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” in 2018.

