Film Review: Animal House, 1978

The executive decided if Pryor was laughing, the film would be fine. He won his bet. The film grossed $146 million, that’s a half billion in current dollars.

The question is, can we dismiss such scenes and enjoy the rest? Are we allowed to let our inner frat boy laugh at those scenes?

I’m not settling that age-old question here. Beloved books like “Huckleberry Finn” have passages that led to its removal from libraries. Both “Porgy and Bess” and “Showboat” have been accused of being racist. Isn’t the Bible’s view of females, perhaps, a touch outdated?

As culture evolves, must the best art of a less inclusive age be rejected? I suspect my inconclusive answer might be, “It depends how far across the line it steps.”

Most comedy is irreverent and needles somebody’s sacred cow. But some “dirty jokes” are not funny, that’s also clear.

I know there’s a line somewhere that we need to draw, I just don’t know how or where to draw it.

There are lots of scenes in “Animal House” which would be hysterical skits on SNL – the food fight for one. And the moment when the mindless marching band goes down an alley and marches into a wall, and keeps marching, marching. That’s my favorite scene.