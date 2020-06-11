Film Review: Animal House, 1978

Animal House, 1978
Amazon Prime, et al.
(R)
Grade: B+
“Drive faster. We’ve got to get home before ‘Saturday Night Live’ starts.”
In the late 1970s, that was all I ever heard on trips back home with students on Saturdays. These kids – ranging from 13 to 18 - believed missing SNL would ruin their week, if not their lives.
And who could blame them? The early cast included Chevy Chase, Bill Murray, Gilda Radner, Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi.
And the greatest of those was Belushi, who “Rolling Stone” crowned the greatest ever on SNL.
With his fame rising, Belushi starred in “Animal House” in 1979. The raunchy comedy became a film that defined the boomer generation. It’s credited with being the Patient Zero of R-rated comedies, “the gross out genre.”
The Library of Congress selected “Animal House” for preservation in the National Film Registry. The American Film Institute ranks it the 36th greatest comedy of all time.
It’s been on my list to review during stay-at-home summer since lockdown started. I’m always curious to see how old favorites hold up. Culture evolves, taste changes, I change. Some.
The verdict? It’s still a wildly uninhibited comedy with brilliant writing and a great cast, led by Belushi. It’s an inspired parody/indictment of Greek life on campuses – a spot-on satire/documentary of immature boys being immature boys.
I laughed a lot as I watched it again.
But, this time, I wasn’t always laughing.
There were times when I grew uncomfortable watching the portrayal of women and blacks through a clearer lens than I had 40 years ago.
There are scenes that are simply offensive now.
Exhibit A: An underage girl passes out at frat party, and a boy debates what to do next.
Exhibit B: The black roadside bar.
The bar scene provoked debate even before release. The head of Universal Studio feared sending white college kids into a black bar would be seen as insensitive, if not racist. When a white college girl at the bar is asked what she’s studying, she says “primitive cultures,” and the camera cuts immediately to Otis Day, the lead black singer on stage. Fire the editor.
Rightly worried, Universal sent the film to Richard Pryor for an advance screening. Pryor, himself an off-color comedian, responded: “Ned, Animal House is (expletive) funny, and white people are crazy."
The executive decided if Pryor was laughing, the film would be fine. He won his bet. The film grossed $146 million, that’s a half billion in current dollars.
The question is, can we dismiss such scenes and enjoy the rest? Are we allowed to let our inner frat boy laugh at those scenes?
I’m not settling that age-old question here. Beloved books like “Huckleberry Finn” have passages that led to its removal from libraries. Both “Porgy and Bess” and “Showboat” have been accused of being racist. Isn’t the Bible’s view of females, perhaps, a touch outdated?
As culture evolves, must the best art of a less inclusive age be rejected? I suspect my inconclusive answer might be, “It depends how far across the line it steps.”
Most comedy is irreverent and needles somebody’s sacred cow. But some “dirty jokes” are not funny, that’s also clear.
I know there’s a line somewhere that we need to draw, I just don’t know how or where to draw it.
There are lots of scenes in “Animal House” which would be hysterical skits on SNL – the food fight for one. And the moment when the mindless marching band goes down an alley and marches into a wall, and keeps marching, marching. That’s my favorite scene.
The culminating parade showcasing pirate Belushi’s DeathMobile puts the final beer on the table. Bottoms up.
The film was shot in Oregon, with many scenes on the University of Oregon’s campus in Eugene. On the 40th anniversary, a feminist Oregon writer took a second look. She offered a mixed verdict.
“Even if plenty of moments haven't aged well,” she wrote, “ ‘Animal House’ is still a hoot, especially for Oregonians.”
I guess that’s about where I stand. Belushi is still a hoot and, yes, some scenes haven’t aged well.
But let’s acknowledge that Belushi was an unhinged, brilliant comic. He was gone at 33 of a heroin/cocaine drug overdose. Funny people don’t always live funny lives.
I miss Belushi. Most Boomers do.
SNL’s rocket might never have reached max orbit without Belushi.
On the other hand, without SNL the kids in my car might have stopped bugging me on the trip down I-45 from Dallas to Houston.
But I didn’t mind. I wanted to tune in, too.
