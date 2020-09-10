Film Review: A Dog of Flanders (1960) and Old Yeller (1957)

A Dog of Flanders (1960)
Old Yeller (1957)
The scientific test is simple: Stand beside a dog and place your hand at your side. If the pup’s head nuzzles into your hand, it’s a real dog. Big dogs rule!
Charlie was a German Shepherd who killed a pig. Dizzy was a golden who made friends with the deer Sue told him to chase away from her garden.
But Charlie also stood in front of Sue one dark night, and growled at a stranger who approached. And Dizzy slept on the feet of violin students, snoring and occasionally perfuming the lesson.
Let’s lift a bone to Charlie and Dizzy.
One byproduct of COVID is surging pet sales.
“This year might even be the best ever for canine companionship,” reported USA Today. “More dogs are finding homes. Fewer are left at shelters. The dog economy is booming.”
So today we honor dogs who are providing companionship during cloistered times.
Both the 1960 “Dog of Flanders” and the 1957 “Old Yeller” are sentimental family classics, which tell two very similar tales. In both cases, an abandoned dog is loved back to life by a boy who adopts him.
Both are tales of rescue dogs who end up rescuing children.
Neither has a Disney ending.
In “Flanders” the beloved grandpa dies. In “Old Yeller” the dog contracts a contagious disease, and the boy kills his own dog to protect the family.
These are authentic stories of learning to handle loss, with arms around pups in hard times.
In “Flanders” young Nello finds an abused, dying dog by the road, and takes him home.
Nello dreams of becoming a painter. He lives in Antwerp, and loves to visit a cathedral to see paintings by the Flemish master, Ruben (1577-1640). Nello names his dog Patrasche, the name of Ruben’s dog.
Nello’s being raised by everyone’s favorite grandfather, Donald Crisp.
The portrait of earning back the trust of a wounded, frightened rescue dog is touching. Rescue dogs, abused ones, can be challenging pets. Grandpa teaches Nello to love the dog by being patient and letting the dog set the time schedule.
“When he’s ready, he’ll eat.”
In his own good time, Patrasche sticks his nose in Nello’s hand and, eventually, licks his face.
The subplot of Nello’s friendship with an arrogant artist, is badly painted as actor Theodore Bikel overacts with vengeance.
But when Nello and Grandfather are together, the story is touching, irresistible.
Granddad’s health is failing. His leg is weak, infected. He knows his time is short. He wonders “who will take care of Nello when I’m gone?”
With the time left, he mentors Nello.
“We must learn when to hold things close, and when to let them go,” says granddad, preparing the boy to survive alone. Sounds like Kenny Rogers, I know.
Grandpa sits for a portrait, but dies during Nello’s last brushstroke.
With his grandfather’s love powering him, Nello pursues his dream of painting.
“Old Yeller” is a Disney classic. Fess “Davy Crockett” Parker plays the dad who goes on a cattle drive, leaving his family alone. Oldest son Travis, younger Arliss and the mother must fend for themselves for four months.
A stray dog knocks over a fence, seeking food. The boy wants to shoot him, but ultimately adopts “that old yeller stray.”
The film consists in a series of dog-saves-family scenes including fighting off wolves, bears, raccoons – and catching a fish.
The kids are charming: “Aren’t there no cows in heaven for angels to milk, mom?” A cute girl’s love for Travis is thwarted, provoking a pout.
Old Yeller teaches the boy courage. Travis will need that courage to kill his beloved stray.
“I’ll do it mom,” he says through tears. “He’s my dog.”
At the end, we hear dad’s wisdom, as he helps his son process his loss.
“I’m mighty proud how you handled this son,” says dad. “Sometimes, life just hauls off and knocks us flat. But you can’t afford to waste the good parts fretting about the bad.”
Then dad offers a way out of grief.
“Look around for something good, to take the place of the bad,” father says.
Travis will hug a new baby pup as the credits roll.
Both films are predictable tales of a boy and his dog, but both are lifted by loving parents and grandparents who stand next to a child in the dark and show him the way back to the light.
Final bit of trivia. The same dog played both Yeller and Patrasche!
I guess Yeller recovered.
