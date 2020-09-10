Film Review: A Dog of Flanders (1960) and Old Yeller (1957)

But when Nello and Grandfather are together, the story is touching, irresistible.

Granddad’s health is failing. His leg is weak, infected. He knows his time is short. He wonders “who will take care of Nello when I’m gone?”

With the time left, he mentors Nello.

“We must learn when to hold things close, and when to let them go,” says granddad, preparing the boy to survive alone. Sounds like Kenny Rogers, I know.

Grandpa sits for a portrait, but dies during Nello’s last brushstroke.

With his grandfather’s love powering him, Nello pursues his dream of painting.

“Old Yeller” is a Disney classic. Fess “Davy Crockett” Parker plays the dad who goes on a cattle drive, leaving his family alone. Oldest son Travis, younger Arliss and the mother must fend for themselves for four months.

A stray dog knocks over a fence, seeking food. The boy wants to shoot him, but ultimately adopts “that old yeller stray.”

The film consists in a series of dog-saves-family scenes including fighting off wolves, bears, raccoons – and catching a fish.