Filipino professionals visit Helena as part of tour to combat disinformation

Government and media representatives from the Republic of the Philippines paid a visit to Helena Friday as part of a tour to see how communities across the United States are attempting to combat the spread of disinformation.

The tour is sponsored by the U.S. State Department's International Visitor Leadership Program, and the group was hosted locally by WorldMontana Center for Diplomacy and Leadership. While in Helena, they toured the Independent Record, the Montana Historical Society, the Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramic Arts and the original governor's mansion, among other locations.

Camille Diola is the editor in chief of The Philippine Star and was among the group of four participating in the trip.

Diola said mass disinformation campaigns became an issue in the Philippines months ahead of the country's 2016 presidential elections that ushered Rodrigo Duterte into Malacañan Palace.

She said it is now common to see politicians giving funds to groups specializing in disinformation campaigns.

She called her country "patient zero for disinformation."

Jeeno Arellano works in the office of Senate of the Philippines Minority Leader Franklin Drilon and also made the trip to the Treasure State.

Arellano said an entire disinformation industry has cropped up and the money pouring into these operations is enough to lure former officials, journalists and public relations specialists into the scheme.

The country's government estimates close to 20 million Filipinos live below the poverty threshold, and Arellano said those groups "use disinformation to put food on their tables."

Timothy Oliver Larcal, also a part of the visiting delegation, was elected to represent Manila's 3rd District in the capital city's council during the country's most recent elections in May.

Larcal said a political opponent used a similar disinformation group that operated a call center to spread a lie that Larcal had died.

"Even on a local level we see these things happening," he said.

Part of the problem, Diola said, is the digital nature of these groups.

"It makes them very hard to track," she said.

The Philippines, much like the United States, is seeing rapid growth of news deserts as newsgathering companies go out of business.

"The pandemic accelerated what was inevitable and shut down many of those companies," she said.

Ronwald Munsayac, the fourth member of the visiting delegation, works as the chief of the political division under Filipino Sen. Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III.

Munsayac said the group, after arriving stateside in Washington, D.C., traveled to Florida to learn how the state is implementing media literacy education in lower levels of public education.

The goal of media literacy education is to teach people how to discern legitimate news from such propaganda.

Munsayac said the Senate of the Philippines is currently conducting hearings on how best to combat the spread of disinformation.

"It's a delicate balance to strike between freedom of speech and government regulation," he said.

WorldMontana Board President Nikki Andersen said in addition to the educational aspects of the trip, the visitors were also treated to dinner Saturday evening at a Helena resident's home.

"It really builds cultural relationships," Andersen said. "We see the core concept behind all of this as citizen-led diplomacy."

WorldMontana, based on the Carroll College campus, is a member of Global Ties U.S. (formerly National Council for International Visitors) based in Washington, D.C. It is one of 95 U.S., nonprofit centers dedicated to promoting global understanding through citizen diplomacy.

The former board president Jeffrey Tiberi previously told the Independent Record the organization was "limping along" with the loss of board members and the executive director during the pandemic and was waiting for a response about a federal grant the organization applied for.

Andersen said WorldMontana received that grant, which will fund its operations for the next year.

She said the organization plans to cultivate working relationships around the state to offer more resources to prospective International Visitor Leadership Program groups. WorldMontana submits formal bids to the State Department to host the groups.

"Being able to tap into resources around the state will allow us to bid more of these groups," Andersen said.