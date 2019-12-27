{{featured_button_text}}
New Helena School Board Trustees

From left, Helena school board Trustees Jennifer Walsh, Jeff Hindoien and Luke Muszkiewicz take their oaths of office in this file photo from 2017. 

 Thom Bridge, thom.bridge@helenair.com

The chair of the Helena Public Schools Board of Trustees plans to file for reelection, while the two other trustees with seats up next year say they have not yet decided whether to run again.

The filing period recently opened and runs until March 26. The positions up for election May 5 include two seats representing the K-8 district and a third seat representing the Wolf Creek and Trinity districts on the high school board.

Trustee positions are three-year terms, and candidates must live within each district to qualify. 

The K-8 trustee seats up for election are currently held by Chair Luke Muszkiewicz and board member Jeff Hindoien.

Muszkiewicz said he plans to file for reelection sometime in the new year. Hindoien said he has not yet decided whether to run again.

The Wolf Creek/Trinity seat is currently held by Jennifer Walsh, who also said she has not yet decided if she will seek reelection.

The school board typically meets monthly for a full board meeting, except in July, and also holds a monthly work session at one of the district’s schools, said Michelle Skinner, executive assistant with the superintendent’s office. Board members also usually serve on at least one committee, such as facilities, policy or teaching and learning, she said.

Trustee positions are unpaid.

Candidate filing forms may be obtained from Janelle Mickelson, business services administrator, at the district’s business office, 55 S. Rodney, or from the Lewis and Clark County Elections Office in the City-County Building, 316 North Park Ave., room 168.

Forms may also be obtained from the Helena Public Schools website at helenaschools.org.

Forms must be filed with the County Elections Office in the City-County Building, 316 N. Park Ave., room 168, by 5 p.m. on March 26. The forms may also be returned to the district for filing but must be received in the district’s business office no later than 4 p.m. on March 25.

Candidates who do not meet the March 26 deadline may file to be a write-in candidate for any available trustee position through 5 p.m. on April 2, but write-in candidates' names will not appear on the ballot.

Candidates for trustee positions are subject to the reporting requirements through the Montana Commissioner of Political practices. Current forms are available at: http://politicalpractices.mt.gov/forms.

Additional information is available by contacting Mickelson at 406-324-2040 or jmickelson@helenaschools.org.

Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin

