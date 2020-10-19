 Skip to main content
Fifth Lewis and Clark County resident dies from COVID-19
Coronavirus Image

The electron microscope image was made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health is also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

Lewis and Clark Public Health on Monday announced the fifth COVID-19-related death of a Lewis and Clark County resident.

The health department declined to release any additional information such the age and gender of the person, but spokesman Damian Boudreau said "the person had been in the hospital a long time."

"Our team sends our deepest condolences to this individual's loved ones," a news release from the health department says. "Please continue to take measures to protect yourself, your family, neighbors, and our community. Together, we can prevent further illness and death."

