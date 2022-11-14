Festival of Trees kicks off with community trees around Helena

Although Thanksgiving is still more than a week away, Intermountain's 35th annual Festival of Trees is kicking off as Christmas trees go up at businesses around the community.

“The community trees going up is really the kickoff for Festival of Trees, and Festival of Trees is the kickoff of the holiday season in Helena,” Intermountain Director of Special Events Beth Wheeler said in a press release Monday.

Community trees can be found at 1889 Coffee House, Capital City Health Club, Capital Sports, Carroll College Bookstore, Rock Hand Ace Hardware, The Base Camp and The Original Stop. Children are invited to go to intermountain.org/fot to print out a passport that they can carry with them to get a sticker at each tree. Once they collect all stickers, they can submit their passport and be entered to win a prize.

The 35th annual Festival of Trees will take place at the Helena Civic Center Nov. 30 to Dec. 4. This year’s theme is “Christmas Bells and Seashells,” reminding people that by supporting Intermountain they are helping to provide calmer waters and brighter days to the people who receive Intermountain’s mental and behavioral health services.

“Festival of Trees is a great community event that brings us together to celebrate the holiday season, but it also helps to raise funds and awareness for the important work that Intermountain does to provide hope and healing for people in our community,” Wheeler said.

For a full list of events, visit intermountain.org/fot.