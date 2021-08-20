Fellow Helenans reflect on the loss of a community pillar

Although their political careers did not overlap, former Helena Mayor Jim Smith remembers her well. Duncan was the assistant Dean of Women at Carroll College when Smith arrived as a student in the fall of 1966.

"She was the gatekeeper at Guadalupe Hall (the girls dormitory). You wanted to be respectful and well dressed if you planned to meet with one of the girls," Smith said with a chuckle. "She was protective of the girls and took her role seriously as a mentor and a guide to them. ... She was a substitute mother for the whole dormitory and somehow after that took the whole town under her wing."

Smith referred to Duncan as one of Helena's matriarchs.

Though her time on the Helena City Commission ended shortly before Smith became mayor, he said she remained engaged.

"I'd hear from her frequently," Smith said. "She gave me a lot of good feedback."

Cooney said he and Duncan were close friends for many years and that one of the things they initially bonded over was their shared Butte roots.

"She was fiercely Butte," he said.

Smith said he regularly recognized the Butte values in Duncan.