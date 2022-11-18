Feds seek prison time for MT brothers at Capitol riot

Federal authorities have recommended a prison sentence of 41 months for one East Helena brother who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in Washington, D.C., and 51 months for the other, according to recently filed court documents.

The government has asked that Joshua Hughes, 38, not only be sentenced to nearly four years in prison, but also that he undergo three years of supervised release and pay $2,000 in restitution plus a mandatory $100 special assessment.

Authorities seek four years and three months of incarceration for Jerod Hughes, 37, plus three years of supervised release, $2,000 in restitution and a mandatory $100 special assessment.

The sentencing is in the middle of advisory guidelines, according to court filings.

“A 46-month sentence reflects the gravity of Joshua Hughes’s conduct, but also acknowledges his early admission of guilt,” they wrote.

On Jan. 6, 2021, the brothers were part of a mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters who broke into the Capitol to contest the Electoral College vote being certified that would name Democrat Joe Biden as president. Trump has falsely claimed he won the election. The U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia has said the brothers placed themselves at the “tip of the spear” that day and “actively engaged in the destruction of government property,” harassed and interfered with Capitol police and obstructed a joint session of Congress.

The Hughes brothers were part of a group that broke open windows and doors to get into the Capitol, according to federal court documents.

The brothers turned themselves in to authorities after they returned to Montana and initially were incarcerated in early 2021. They pleaded not guilty and were released from custody pending trial, on their own recognizance. The brothers pleaded guilty Aug. 25 to an obstruction of an official proceeding charge. At one time they faced nine felony counts.

Officials noted that more than 100 law enforcement officers were injured Jan. 6, 2021, and there was more than $2.8 million in damage. Authorities note that some of the losses that day are “incalculable.”

The sentencing memorandums were filed Nov. 15 in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia, where the brothers recently entered guilty pleas via telephone with Judge Timothy J. Kelly.

The judge has asked that the brothers come to Washington, D.C., on Nov. 22 for their sentencing.

Joshua Hughes asked the court Nov. 15 to sentence him for time served, a four-year probationary sentence with conditions, including community service. He said if the court is “inclined to sentence him to a period of incarceration,” that he be allowed to self-surrender to the Bureau of Prison’s SeaTac facility in Seattle.

There was no such request filed by Jerod Hughes as of late afternoon Friday. Kelly on Friday ordered that Jerod Hughes must file a sentencing memorandum by Nov. 19 or the court would not proceed with sentencing him Nov. 22.

Federal authorities said in the memorandums that the brothers advanced through a violent crowd on the west front and climbed scaffolding on the northwest steps to pass the crowd and advance even further.

They said they pressed up the stairs to the front of the rioters to break the very last police line protecting the Capitol. They saw the rioters break windows.

Of Joshua Hughes, they said “He eagerly jumped through the broken window to be the ninth rioter to occupy the U.S. Capitol that day.”

He then moved toward Jerod, who had kicked open the Senate wing door to let hundreds of rioters inside.

The brothers then, according to the memorandum, roamed the hallways and menaced police and chased Eugene Goodman, a Capitol police officer. Authorities said Jerod Hughes then screamed threats to police guarding the Senate chamber. Joshua and Jerod Hughes were at the front of the group advancing on the police line and they linked arms as they advanced.

“There’s a f------ army behind us! You guys don't want this! You don't f------ want this!” and “We are f------ mad,” Jerod Hughes reportedly said.

He reportedly texted friends a few minutes later: "We broke into the capital."

Authorities said the brothers then went into the Senate chamber and watched as other rioters reviewed “sensitive documents” left behind by Senators forced to flee.

Joshua Hughes threw his cellphone in the garbage once he learned he was wanted by the FBI, authorities said in the memorandum.

The brothers drove nearly 2,150 miles from Helena to Washington, D.C., starting Jan. 3 and spent the night in Gaithersburg, Maryland, on Jan. 5.

Joshua Hughes received an email from his girlfriend on Jan. 5, warning him the rally he was going to could be “extremely violent,” according to cellphone screenshot.

She said she hoped he would stay safe.

“... and remember I don’t want a partner who would participate in violence,” she wrote.

Joshua Hughes responded, but only to say he had made it to Maryland, authorities said.

Joshua Hughes said in a memorandum to the court filed by his attorney that he never felt like he needed to get inside the Capitol building and had not planned to do so, he just wanted to see what was going on.

He denies pushing through the line of Capitol police officer, but followed the crowd and worked his way up to the front of the line to “see what was going on.”

Joshua Hughes argues that he was shocked by what happened as he left.

“My God, what have we done?” he thought.

He said he knows he was wrong for being there, feels misled by Trump and “deeply” regrets his actions there.

The memorandum response notes that he was taken into custody Feb. 1, 2021, and transported to Washington, D.C., and had been in custody for 68 days before being released April 7, 2021.

Hughes and his attorney, Palmer Hoovestal, said Hughes became ill with COVID-19 while going through Oklahoma and was in 24-hour lockdown. They note he has shown 100% compliance with the terms of his release.

“The guideline range of imprisonment is greater than necessary under these facts and circumstances,” Hoovestal wrote.

His memorandum included several letters to Judge Kelly in support of Joshua Hughes.

One was from an employer, Belva Lotzer, owner of Tizer Botanic Garden & Arboretum, who said Joshua approached her shortly after returning from Washington, D.C., telling her he was “in serious trouble” and on the FBI’s most wanted list.

He wanted her to know so she would not be alarmed and gave her the opportunity to fire him.

Lotzer said Joshua has been a house cleaner for her for three years and does his job efficiently and helps with other tasks.

“Josh is a young man of strong character and old-fashioned values, a person I wish my grandchildren and staff would emulate” she wrote.

Lotzer said she understood the seriousness of the charge.

“I do believe that he was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” she said. “This is not who he is.”

There were about a dozen such letters from friends and family members.

In the 22 months since Jan. 6, 2021, nearly 900 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 275 people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, the U.S. Attorney's office said.

The investigation remains ongoing.