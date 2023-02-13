The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Monday that $18,914,000 from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act would be available to address contaminants, like per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, in drinking water in Montana.

These funds will be made available to communities through a grant program and will promote access to safe and clean water in small, rural and disadvantaged communities while supporting local economies, officials said.

Administrator Michael S. Regan announced the availability of $2 billion in water infrastructure investments nationally at an event held Monday in North Carolina.

“Too many American communities, especially those that are small, rural, or underserved, are suffering from exposure to PFAS and other harmful contaminants in their drinking water,” he said in a news release.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances are chemicals used to make fluoropolymer coatings and products that resist heat, oil, stains, grease and water.

Regan said the grants will help protect communities “from these persistent and dangerous chemicals.”

The grants will be made available through the agency’s Emerging Contaminants in Small or Disadvantaged Communities Grant Program. The bipartisan infrastructure law invests $5 billion over five years to help communities on the frontlines of PFAS contamination reduce PFAS in drinking water.

The money will help water providers invest in treatment technologies and solutions in the communities that need them most, EPA Regional Administrator KC Becker said.

EPA is also releasing the Emerging Contaminants in Small or Disadvantaged Communities Grant Implementation document, which provides states and communities with the information necessary to use this funding.

EPA officials said they have taken a number of actions to deliver progress on PFAS including:

• Proposing to designate two PFAS as CERCLA hazardous substances. If finalized, this will be a critical step toward increasing transparency around releases of PFAS and holding polluters accountable for cleaning up their contamination,

• Releasing drinking water health advisories,

• Expanding the scientific understanding of PFAS. The agency issued more than 30 scientific publications by EPA researchers and released EPA’s PFAS Thermal Treatment Database.