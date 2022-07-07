Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis head discusses flooding, inflation during Helena visit

The head of the 9th District Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis visited Helena on Thursday to discuss inflation and his agency’s efforts to assess the economic impact of flood damage in Yellowstone, and he fielded a question on affordable housing.

Neel Kashkari spoke at the Montana Club during an early morning meeting of Hometown Helena, a grassroots group of residents, business people and community leaders.

The 9th district, which has a branch in Helena, includes Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, 26 counties in northwestern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Kashkari, who took office in 2016 as the 13th president and chief executive officer, said some regional economists were sent to review the recent flooding in Yellowstone and hope to use the information to determine what it means for the Montana economy.

Flooding last month to the national park and adjoining towns destroyed houses and bridges and forced the evacuation of more than 10,000 tourists, park employees and residents.

“My initial read is that some of the infrastructure damage is more modest than we had feared, but the infrastructure that was damaged was really important infrastructure,” Kashkari said, adding the economic implications may be quite significant.

“Obviously tourism around Yellowstone is the business,” he said.

He said inflation is the big topic these days and it rose 8.6% in May in the United States from 2021, the highest rate in four decades.

He said the feds hoped to achieve a 2% inflation rate to maintain a stable economy, adding a zero percent inflation rate could spark deflation, which is also a bad thing. Kashkari said most central banks worldwide think 2% inflation is a good place to be.

“It’s stable, that’s a healthy place for the economy,” he said.

When inflation started to take off about a year ago, he said he and others thought it would be temporary. He said people were shut in due to COVID-19 and were not able to spend money on restaurants and travel.

He thought people would shift their spending from goods toward services and the economy would balance. That has not happened.

Kashkari said one way to solve the problem is to raise interest rates to bring the supply side up.

“We are rising interest rates quite aggressively to make sure we keep demand in check, while hopefully get some help on the supply side to bring these two things” into balance, he said.

He said he doesn’t know if getting inflation under control will spark a recession.

Kashkari said there are workers who have not returned from the pandemic and they are missing from the economy. He said immigration has also dried up. He said immigrants play an important role in the economy and if immigrants are not working, the economy will not grow.

State Rep. Mary Ann Dunwell, D-Helena, said she is hearing about a severe worker crisis from her constituents and that wages are not keeping up with inflation.

She said child care costs are high and there is an affordable housing crisis.

Kashkari agreed that wages are not keeping up with inflation.

“It’s very problematic for a whole lot of reasons,” he said, adding this is not wage-driven inflation, but supply-driven inflation.

He said the lowest-income families are hardest hit. He said the government needs to put money in or the problem will continue.

Kashkari said affordable housing is an issue everywhere.

“Red district, blue district, it does not matter; affordable housing challenges are everywhere,” he said. “This is 100% a self-made problem.”

The Helena branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis celebrated its 100-year anniversary in 2021.

The branch's original single-story building at Park Avenue and Edwards Street became the Federal Reserve Branch Bank in 1921, at which point a second story was added, according to Helena history website Helena as She Was (helenahistory.org).

Local historian Ellen Baumler said prominent local businessman Norman B. Holter lobbied hard to secure Helena as the location for the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis' only branch.

"It established Helena as the financial heart of Montana," Baumler said in a 2021 story in the Independent Record. "It was quite a coup.”

The bank is responsible for numerous duties, such as gathering data about current economic conditions from Montana business and community leaders that help inform monetary policy; providing cash and coin to banks in the greater Montana region; and educating the community about the economy and central banking, according to the Minneapolis Fed's website.

Nolan Lister of the Independent Record contributed to this story.