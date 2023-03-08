The Surface Transportation Board on Wednesday issued a decision to approve Montana Rail Link’s petition to end its long-term lease with BNSF Railway, both companies announced Wednesday in a news release.

With the STB decision, Montana Rail Link (MRL) and BNSF officials said they will begin the transition, expected to be complete by the end of the year, in which BNSF will take over MRL and its 937 miles of track in Montana and Idaho.

The decision is effective April 7. Trains Magazine, at trains.com, reported this deal paves "the way for BNSF to regain control of the former Northern Pacific main line between Jones Junction, Mont., and Sandpoint, Idaho."

“Our team is eager and ready for the next chapter in MRL’s history. We have created a strong culture at MRL and BNSF shares our values,” Joe Racicot, president of MRL, said in the news release. “Our shared commitment to safety and customer service are bedrock values within both companies that will never change.”

MRL, founded in 1987 by entrepreneur Dennis Washington and part of The Washington Cos., announced an agreement in early 2022 for BNSF to takeover its mainline rail corridor through southern Montana. This agreement ensures Montanans will continue to have access to reliable, nationwide rail service to effectively compete in global markets, BNSF officials said. Trains Magazine reported they had terminated a 60-year lease that was scheduled to expire in 2047. The agreement filed with Surface Transportation Board called for MRL to end service over nearly 656.47 miles of non-contiguous rail line, which are leased from BNSF.

“We are excited to welcome the MRL team,” said Katie Farmer, president and CEO, at BNSF. “They know this railroad better than anyone and we’re proud to have them join BNSF. The line will become the MRL Subdivision of our Montana Division in recognition of the shared heritage of BNSF and MRL.”

MRL and BNSF had a unique lease arrangement since 1987 in which MRL leases and operates mainline tracks from BNSF between Huntley, Montana and Sandpoint, Idaho, company officials said.

The line has become a critical link in BNSF’s northern transcontinental network, delivering grain, consumer and industrial products to the West Coast. Full integration will eliminate the need to interchange freight between the two railroads, strengthening the resiliency of the supply chain and enhancing rail capacity in the Pacific Northwest, officials said.

Under the agreement, BNSF has committed to keep all union and non-union employees of MRL in their current jobs with similar pay, benefits, seniority, and other terms of employment, company officials said. Customers across MRL’s network will be able to maintain their service arrangements and rates, providing continuity for Montana shippers.

The vast majority of rail traffic moving on MRL today is subject to rates already established by BNSF. Last year, more than 95% of the traffic traversing MRL’s leased line was a load moved on behalf of BNSF.

There was some objection to the proposal, according to the Surface Transportation Board filing.

Southeast Railroad said it is a small private railroad company operating throughout the United States, including by use of the trackage operated by MRL in Montana. It argued it was advised BNSF would not allow it to operate its private train on the track. The STB, in its decision, noted it "is unclear whether SERR currently conducts any business on the lines, even if it may have done so in the past."

MRL states on its website that it is a Class II regional railroad that operates 937 route miles of track in Montana and Idaho and employs nearly 1,200 people. It has an annual payroll of $127.8 million and pays $12.3 million in property taxes. Primary locations in the state for MRL include Helena, Billings/Laurel, Livingston and Missoula.

Staff Writer Phil Drake contributed to the MRL and BNSF news release announcing the decision.