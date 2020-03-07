Fasting from politics; praying for the nation

In addition to giving up something, it's also traditional to take on a special discipline for Lent. Mine is going to be fasting and praying for the soul of our nation and encouraging others to do the same. It’s the way we Christians can save the world, as the poem puts it. The head of my church, Presiding Bishop Michael Curry of The Episcopal Church, as well as other national church leaders, are calling for us to take on the discipline of intentional prayer, fasting, and repentance for the healing of our nation.

He writes, “In times of great national concern and urgency, people of faith have returned to ancient practices of repentance, prayer and fasting as ways of interceding with God on behalf of their nation and the world. This is such a moment for us in the United States. On Ash Wednesday I will join with other Christian leaders observing this Lent as a season of prayer, fasting and repentance on behalf of our nation, with continued fasting each Wednesday until the Wednesday before Advent begins. Our appeal comes during a time of profound division and genuine crisis of national character. This is not a matter of party or partisanship, but of deep concern for the soul of America."