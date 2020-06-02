Fasbender and Rolfe take lead in county commission race

Early primary election results put Mike Fasbender and Tom Rolfe in the lead for the district 2 seat on the Lewis and Clark County Commission, with an estimated 1,500 ballots yet to be counted.
As of about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Fasbender had 7,247 votes (about 32%), Rolfe had 6,383 (about 28%), Brady Christensen had 5,308 (about 23%), and Tyrel Suzor-Hoy had 3,830 (about 17%).
The two candidates who end up with the largest number of votes will advance to the general election in November. At this point, 26,568 votes have been cast. However, no precincts were fully reported as of late Tuesday night.
In the race for the county's second Justice of the Peace seat, Mark V. Piskolich was leading David M. Rau by a razor thin margin. As of 11:30 p.m., Piskolich had 10,603 votes to Rau's 10,085 votes. However, both of these candidates will advance to the general election in November.
Clerk of District Court Angie Sparks received 99% of the votes cast in that election. She is running unopposed.
Elections for county-level positions are being conducted on a nonpartisan basis this year.
Election officials estimated approximately 28,000 votes were cast in Lewis and Clark County during this election. Current total voter turnouts show at least 57% of registered voters in the county participated in the election, making the 2020 primary turnout one of the highest in the past three decades.
Other years of exceptionally high voter turnout during primary elections include 2008, when 57% of voters came to the polls, and 1992, which had 63% voter turnout. This year is the only other year besides 1992 and 2008 when more than 50% of voters cast their ballots.
