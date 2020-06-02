Fasbender and Rolfe take early lead in county commission race

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Early election results put Mike Fasbender and Tom Rolfe in the lead for the district 2 seat on the Lewis and Clark County Commission.

As of about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, Fasbender had 6,973 votes (about 32%), Rolfe had 6,176 (about 28%), Brady Christensen had 5,101 (about 23%), and Tyrel Suzor-Hoy had 3,697 (about 17%).

The two candidates who end up with the largest number of votes will advance to the general election in November. At this point, 25,545 votes have been cast.

In the race for the county's second Justice of the Peace seat, Mark V. Piskolich is leading David M. Rau by a razor thin margin. As of 9:45 p.m., Pickolich had 10,180 votes to Rau's 9,754 votes. However, both of these candidates will advance to the general election in November.

Clerk of District Court Angie Sparks received 99% of the votes cast in that election. She is running unopposed.

Elections for county-level positions are being conducted on a nonpartisan basis this year.

This story will be updated.

