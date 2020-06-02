Fasbender and Rolfe advance to general election in county commission race

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mike Fasbender and Tom Rolfe will advance to the general election in the race for the district 2 seat on the Lewis and Clark County Commission.

With all 33 precincts reporting, Fasbender ended up with 7,665 votes (about 32%), Rolfe had 6,681 (about 28%), Brady Christensen had 5,570 (about 23%), and Tyrel Suzor-Hoy had 4,073 (about 17%). The two candidates with the most votes will advance to the general election in November.

In the race for the county's second Justice of the Peace seat, Mark V. Piskolich had 11,235 votes (51%) and David M. Rau had 10,570 (48%). However, both of these candidates will advance to the general election in November.

Clerk of District Court Angie Sparks received 23,052 votes and is running unopposed.

All results are considered unofficial until they are canvassed.

Elections for county-level positions are being conducted on a nonpartisan basis this year.

Election officials reported that 28,085 of the county's 47,026 registered voters cast ballots in this election, bringing voter turnout to 59.72%. This is the highest turnout the county has seen in a primary election since 1992, when 63% of voters participated.

