Farmers to Families: Helena Food Share distributes 18K pounds of produce in first week of new program

Suppliers will package these products totaling $1.2 billion into family-sized boxes, then transport them to food banks, community and faith-based organizations.

While Helena Food Share agreed to be the area's distribution hub, about 10 other area nonprofits and religious groups also helped distribute the food.

Day said the program offers two distinct benefits. Not only are families receiving needed food, but the glut of tax dollars funding the project is finding its way into the pockets of agriculture producers, hit hard by the closures of bars and restaurants.

Day also said the program came at a good time as Helena Food Share has seen an unsurprising spike in need and a supply chain in shambles due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19.

"I can honestly say we have never seen anything like this," Day said. "From a nonprofit perspective, everything has shifted."

Tuesday's giving was scheduled to last from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., but Day said they ran out by 3 p.m.

"Man, it went quick," he said.