Farmers to Families: Helena Food Share distributes 18K pounds of produce in first week of new program

Helena Food Share volunteers handed out more than 18,000 pounds of produce to those in need Tuesday afternoon as part of the Farmers to Families Food Box program.
The program, administered by the United States Department of Agriculture and coordinated statewide by Montana Food Bank Network, is expected to occur weekly for the next six months.
Helena Food Share Executive Director Bruce Day said the plan is to change the products given out each week. The nonprofit will hand out more goods this coming Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Dozens of cars queued up in all directions well before the local food bank began handing out the 25-pound boxes of produce, one per household. Next week, Day said, the boxes will contain a combination of produce, meat and dairy products.
Those in need can check the local food bank's website, helenafoodshare.org, for weekly updates.
According to the USDA's website, the department is exercising authority under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to purchase and distribute agricultural products to those in need.
The USDA plans to purchase $461 million in fresh fruits and vegetables, $317 million in a variety of dairy products, $258 million in meat products and $175 million in a combination box of fresh produce, dairy or meat products nationwide.
Suppliers will package these products totaling $1.2 billion into family-sized boxes, then transport them to food banks, community and faith-based organizations.
While Helena Food Share agreed to be the area's distribution hub, about 10 other area nonprofits and religious groups also helped distribute the food.
Day said the program offers two distinct benefits. Not only are families receiving needed food, but the glut of tax dollars funding the project is finding its way into the pockets of agriculture producers, hit hard by the closures of bars and restaurants.
Day also said the program came at a good time as Helena Food Share has seen an unsurprising spike in need and a supply chain in shambles due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19.
"I can honestly say we have never seen anything like this," Day said. "From a nonprofit perspective, everything has shifted."
Tuesday's giving was scheduled to last from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., but Day said they ran out by 3 p.m.
"Man, it went quick," he said.
Because this was the first iteration of this new program, Helena Food Share Program Operations Director Kim Dale said the organization is using Tuesday as a trial run that will help inform how future weeks are conducted.
Dale said Helena Food Share might need to set up multiple distribution sites or staggered times in future weeks.
"We're really ill-equipped, but we'll figure it out," Dale said.
Anyone interested in volunteering to help with the weekly distributions can find more information on the nonprofit's website, helenafoodshare.org.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.